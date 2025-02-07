Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Blackhawks – 2/7/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (18-27-7) at BLACKHAWKS (16-31-6)
8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Joakim Kemell
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Kevin Gravel
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate. They recalled Kemell from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, who is expected to make his NHL debut. In 38 games at Milwaukee, Kemell has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists).
Blackhawks projected lineup
Landon Slaggert — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev
Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Ethan Del Mastro — TJ Brodie
Scratched: Nolan Allan
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (high ankle sprain)
Status report
The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate … Dickinson, a forward, is expected to miss several weeks with a high-ankle sprain, which he sustained during a 4-3 overtime loss against Edmonton on Wednesday.
