Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Blackhawks – 2/7/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (18-27-7) at BLACKHAWKS (16-31-6)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Joakim Kemell

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kevin Gravel

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate. They recalled Kemell from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, who is expected to make his NHL debut. In 38 games at Milwaukee, Kemell has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists).

Blackhawks projected lineup

Landon Slaggert — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev

Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Ethan Del Mastro — TJ Brodie

Scratched: Nolan Allan

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (high ankle sprain)

Status report

The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate … Dickinson, a forward, is expected to miss several weeks with a high-ankle sprain, which he sustained during a 4-3 overtime loss against Edmonton on Wednesday.

