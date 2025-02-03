Projected Lineups for Senators vs Predators – 2/3/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (28-20-4) at PREDATORS (18-26-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Prime, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
David Perron — Ridly Greig — Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore – Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)
Status report
Norris, a forward, will be out “a couple weeks,” Senators coach Travis Green said after the morning skate. … Ullmark will be the backup goalie; he has not played since Dec. 22 because of a back injury. … Greig did not participate in the morning skate but will play.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Luke Evangelista — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Vincent Hinostroza, Kevin Gravel
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Status report
Predators coach Andrew Brunette said they have “a couple of guys banged up” and will have game-time decisions.
