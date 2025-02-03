Projected Lineups for Senators vs Predators – 2/3/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (28-20-4) at PREDATORS (18-26-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Prime, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

David Perron — Ridly Greig — Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore – Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

Norris, a forward, will be out “a couple weeks,” Senators coach Travis Green said after the morning skate. … Ullmark will be the backup goalie; he has not played since Dec. 22 because of a back injury. … Greig did not participate in the morning skate but will play.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Luke Evangelista — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Vincent Hinostroza, Kevin Gravel

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Status report

Predators coach Andrew Brunette said they have “a couple of guys banged up” and will have game-time decisions.

