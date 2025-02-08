Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Flyers – 2/8/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (23-24-9) at FLYERS (23-26-7)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Rickard Rakell — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Danton Heinen
Matt Nieto — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
P. O Joseph — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Vincent Desharnais
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Emil Bemstrom
Injured: Sidney Crosby (upper body), Evgeni Malkin (lower body)
Status report
Crosby took part in the Penguins optional morning skate Friday; the center did not play in a 3-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Friday, the first game he has missed this season. … Imama is questionable after the forward sustained an upper-body injury Friday.
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Andrei Kuzmenko — Scott Laughton — Travis Konecny
Rodrigo Abols — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Nicolas Deslauriers — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Jakob Pelletier, Erik Johnson
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status Report
Ristolainen will be a game-time decision after missing the previous two games because of an upper-body injury. If he can’t play, Johnson, a defenseman, would replace him. … Kuzmenko will make his Flyers debut after being acquired in a trade from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31; Pelletier, a forward also acquired in the trade, is unavailable until his immigration paperwork is finalized. … Philadelphia placed forward Anthony Richard on waivers Friday for the purpose of sending him to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. … Gaucher, who was sent to the AHL on Friday, will be recalled to play Saturday. … Zamula, a defenseman, and Poehling, a forward, took part in an optional morning skate wearing noncontact jerseys. … Tippett skated on his own after the morning skate; the forward will miss his fifth straight game.
