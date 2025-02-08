Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Blue Jackets – 2/8/25

The New York Rangers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (26-24-4) at BLUE JACKETS (26-21-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad
Reilly Smith — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Jonny Brodzinski — Will Cuylle
Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (illness), Igor Shesterkin (upper body)
Status report
Shesterkin will be out 1-2 weeks after the goalie was injured during a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday; he stayed down after a netfront scramble late in the first period and was checked on by the Rangers’ trainer, but Shesterkin remained in and made 23 saves. … New York recalled Garand from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday to back up Quick. … The Rangers did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Vaakanainen, a defenseman who missed his second straight game Friday, is expected to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning next week.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger
James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Kevin Labanc
Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will use the same lineup from a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, which means 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game.
