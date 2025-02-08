Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Blue Jackets – 2/8/25

The New York Rangers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad

Reilly Smith — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Jonny Brodzinski — Will Cuylle

Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (illness), Igor Shesterkin (upper body)

Status report

Shesterkin will be out 1-2 weeks after the goalie was injured during a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday; he stayed down after a netfront scramble late in the first period and was checked on by the Rangers’ trainer, but Shesterkin remained in and made 23 saves. … New York recalled Garand from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday to back up Quick. … The Rangers did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Vaakanainen, a defenseman who missed his second straight game Friday, is expected to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning next week.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger

James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Kevin Labanc

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will use the same lineup from a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, which means 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game.

