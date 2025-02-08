Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Blues – 2/8/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (17-31-6) at BLUES (24-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Landon Slaggert — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev

Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Ethan Del Mastro — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Nolan Allan

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (ankle)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Soderblom is likely to start after Mrazek made 31 saves in a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: None

Injured: Alexandre Texier (illness), Tyler Tucker (upper body)

Status report

Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that Texier, a forward, could be available after sitting out a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. … Tucker will miss his third straight game, but Montgomery said the defenseman should be available when the schedule resumes after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

