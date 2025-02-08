Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Blues – 2/8/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (17-31-6) at BLUES (24-26-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Landon Slaggert — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev
Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Ethan Del Mastro — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Nolan Allan
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (ankle)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Soderblom is likely to start after Mrazek made 31 saves in a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday.
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Nick Leddy
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: None
Injured: Alexandre Texier (illness), Tyler Tucker (upper body)
Status report
Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that Texier, a forward, could be available after sitting out a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. … Tucker will miss his third straight game, but Montgomery said the defenseman should be available when the schedule resumes after the 4 Nations Face-Off.
