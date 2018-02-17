Projecting Canada’s 2022 Olympic Hockey Team

Canada’s roster for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games is one of the oldest among countries participating in the Men’s Hockey tournament. In the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Canada could, again, be one of the oldest rosters, only the team will be made up of NHL superstars.

It’s not a given that the NHL will allow its players to participate in the next Olympics, but signs are pointing to a return. IIHF president René Fasel has made it “his mission” to bring the NHL back to the Olympic stage. Plus, the NHL played preseason games in China to understand the demand which is another favorable sign for Sidney Crosby and company.

Though Crosby will be 34 when the next Winter Olympics are held, he’ll still be one of Canada’s best. The same might not be true of a few familiar names like Ryan Getzlaf, Duncan Keith, and Shea Weber. They and others will be replaced by the next wave of Canadian talent who are ready for the international stage.

Let’s take a look at how Canada’s roster could fill out for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Projected 2022 Canadian Olympic Team Roster

Here’s how Canada’s 2022 Men’s Hockey team might look, assuming the NHL allows its players to participate in the Winter Olympics:

LW C RW Nathan MacKinnon Connor McDavid Tyler Seguin Steven Stamkos Sidney Crosby Mark Scheifele Taylor Hall John Tavares Mathew Barzal Sean Monahan Jonathan Toews Mark Stone Mitch Marner Sean Couturier

LD RD G Morgan Rielly Drew Doughty Matt Murray Aaron Ekblad Dougie Hamilton Carey Price Alex Pietrangelo P.K. Subban Braden Holtby Matt Dumba Colton Parayko

Olympic Roster Breakdown

Most on the roster have some sort of international experience, but for Mathew Barzal, Tyler Seguin, and Dougie Hamilton, this will be their first tournament with the world watching.

Players from 2014 Olympic Games: 7

Players from 2016 World Cup of Hockey (Team Canada): 8

Players from 2016 World Cup of Hockey (Team North America): 8

Players with no international experience*: 8

*Excluding World Junior Championship tournaments and year-end World Championships.

Canada’s Forwards

This team can score. While Crosby and Toews bring the leadership, McDavid, Scheifele, Barzal, and MacKinnon will lead the team offensively. Imagine those four on the power play with Drew Doughty or P.K. Subban up top.

Crosby will be without his 2016 World Cup of Hockey linemates Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, who will likely be passed over for younger forwards. Instead, Scheifele and Steven Stamkos will have to suffice. With their finishing ability, this trio will probably be the best second line in the world.

Rounding out the forward group, Canada will want a defense-focused line and a couple of key special teams players. Toews, Sean Monahan, and Mark Stone are all responsible two-way forwards; Sean Couturier also fits that description but would probably be used in a penalty killing role. Finally, Mitch Marner gives Canada an offensive spark plug to deploy at key times throughout the game – power plays, offensive faceoffs after icing calls, and so on.

Red & White Blueliners & Netminders

Coach Mike Babcock loves his left-right pairing on defense. Assuming he returns, he’ll get just that with Canada’s deep defensive pool.

Morgan Rielly, Aaron Ekblad, and Dougie Hamilton represent the top, young Canadian blueliners with Doughty serving as the veteran of the top-four. This quartet will likely play the tough minutes with Alex Pietrangelo and P.K. Subban contributing mostly on special teams. Regardless of who’s out there, Canada’s power play will have someone to bomb shots in from the point. All six defensemen can also be trusted to kill penalties..

In net, Matt Murray figures to start for his country. It doesn’t hurt that the goaltender already has two Stanley Cups on his resume, won in his first two NHL seasons. Murray can handle big games, so the Olympic stage wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for him.

Backing him up would be 2014 starter Carey Price – if the Montreal Canadiens’ impending rebuild doesn’t destroy him. Braden Holtby would also be an option but Murray will likely see the bulk of the action.

Just Missed Out

Nolan Patrick, C; Alexis Lafreniere, LW; Jonathan Drouin, LW; Pierre-Luc Dubois, C; Mike Hoffman, LW; Bo Horvat, C.

Just Aged Out

Bergeron, C; Marchand, LW; Keith, D; Weber, D; Brent Burns, D; Marc-Edouard Vlasic, D; Corey Crawford, G.

