Pros & Cons of an Artemi Panarin & Chicago Blackhawks Reunion

The New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin contract saga has finally come to an end, and the Rangers have informed Panarin that he will not be brought back next season and that he’ll be traded before the March 6 deadline.

With this news, it’s difficult not to think about the Chicago Blackhawks. Panarin, a former Hawk, made an impact at just 24 years old, but was traded shortly after to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Today, the Blackhawks have the cap space and resources to bring Panarin back to the Windy City, but it’s a mixed bag.

The Pros of Panarin Coming Back

Panarin returning to Chicago would instantly make the team miles better and significantly boost them in the playoff race. While they’re fourth to last in the league, they’re still only three games out of a wild card spot. If the Blackhawks can get fully healthy again and return to their old form with Panarin, they should be able to make a legitimate run at it. Plus, he’ll help them reach the cap floor for next season if an extension is signed.

Connor Bedard will benefit greatly from it, too. He hasn’t had a true first-line winger in his three years on the Blackhawks, but still won the Calder Trophy, and this season, before his shoulder injury, was on pace for over 100 points. Even with the 12 games he missed, he can still get to that 100-point mark. Imagine how dominant he’d be with a goal scorer like Panarin on his wing.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard controls the puck from Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

Panarin’s return could add an extra veteran presence to the team. At 34 years old, he’ll be able to teach the young squad a lot. Oliver Moore and Nick Lardis, who are already coming into their own, could benefit greatly from some pointers from a veteran winger like him. With an extension as a possibility, he’ll help Anton Frondell and more settle into their roles with the team as they come up to the league in the future, too.

The Cons of Panarin Coming Back

The age of Panarin immediately pops up as one. At 34, and with the new young wave coming into the city, he just wouldn’t fit the mold, and then you risk him getting lost within the team. With someone his age, you also risk him taking a roster spot away from a prospect who becomes ready to go.

Resources right now are valuable, too. Whether or not it’s a pick or a prospect, it means the same thing. The Blackhawks are still most likely going to draft high in this year’s draft, so those are valuable pieces coming into the organization. When it comes to trading young players and prospects, with the youth movement going on right now, that doesn’t match up. If general manager Kyle Davidson wants to have a veteran presence, he can sign one in free agency over the summer.

Lastly, Davidson doesn’t mind having a reunion if it makes sense. Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane coming back would’ve been awesome and a people pleaser, but at the end of the day, it didn’t make sense to do it. Bringing back Teuvo Teravainen a year and a half ago made sense — they needed a winger and someone to help Bedard at the time. Teravainen is still at an age where he’s playing well and at a comfortable spot where he’s not too far away from the young guns. A Panarin reunion wouldn’t make sense at this time for the reasons listed.

Related: Blackhawks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Bedard Returns, Teräväinen Injury and More

Overall, it’s not a good idea to bring back Panarin. While it’d be nice to have someone to help Bedard and have another certified goalscorer as they’re in desperate need of one, it’s best to just wait and see what opportunities arise in the future. They’re 29th in the league; that’s lottery-winning territory. Wait another year or two before making a splash in the trade market.