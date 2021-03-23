Prospects News & Rumors: Beaudin, Wiesblatt, Harris & More

Monday was a jam-packed night in the world of National Hockey League prospects. A Chicago Blackhawks defensive prospect made the best of a quick trip to the American Hockey League (AHL). A pair of San Jose Sharks draft picks had big nights in the Western Hockey League (WHL). The Arizona Coyotes are hoping they found some late-round magic and the Montreal Canadiens revealed the next move for one of their college players (no, not that one).

Nicolas Beaudin Comes Up Big in Rockford

The Blackhawks hope they can look back at the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft as where they laid the foundation for a great defense. In this round, they drafted Adam Boqvist eighth overall before taking Beaudin at No. 27.

After a slow start to the season and a case of COVID-19, Boqvist is starting to put things together and produce in all three zones of the ice. Beaudin made his NHL debut in the final game before the 2019-20 season was paused. He has spent this season moving between the Blackhawks’ lineup, the taxi squad and the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL.

Beaudin scored his first AHL goals of the season in the IceHogs’ big 6-1 win over the Iowa Wild last night. His first came on the power play as he should just how good of a shot he has when he is given the time and space.

BEAUDIN! WHAT A SHOT!



His PPG late in the 2nd period gives us a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/n7guSBAnTG — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) March 23, 2021

The 21-year-old defenseman added a second goal late in the game with a shot from the right point that got through heavy traffic. In just six AHL games this season, Beaudin has two goals and nine points. He was once again recalled this morning and assigned to the taxi squad. He has two goals and five points in 12 games for the Blackhawks this season.

Ozzy Wiesblatt & Tristen Robins Make the Highlight Reel

The Sharks had three selections within the first 56 picks of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Two of them were used on Wiesblatt (31st) and Robins (56th) and both players were on display Monday night.

While the Prince Albert Raiders lost 5-2 to the Swift Current Broncos, Weisblatt had the play of the night. Some scouts say he uses cheat codes on the ice and sure looked like it as he danced around defenseman Devin Aubin for this terrific goal.

🎥 WHL Highlight of the Night 🎥

March 22, 2021@SanJoseSharks prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt with a jaw-dropper for @PARaidersHockey!#WHLHoN pic.twitter.com/w4WShMvYnQ — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 23, 2021

The right winger now has two goals and nine points in six WHL games this season. The Sharks signed Wiesblatt to an entry-level contract shortly after draft day.

Meanwhile, the Saskatoon Blades improved to 5-0-1 by beating the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-4. Robins set up Kyle Crnkovic’s game-winning goal with this tremendous no-look pass.

Robins with 👀 in the back of his head. Crnkovic with the deadly finish for @BladesHockey.@SanJoseSharks | #SubwayWHLHub pic.twitter.com/0QYsriIp0j — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 23, 2021

Robins now has three goals and six points through six games. In case you’re wondering, the Sharks used the pick between Wiesblatt and Robins to select Thomas Bordeleau, who was recently named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year.

Ben McCartney Continues Great Start

In that same game between the Blades and Wheat Kings, McCartney scored on the losing side. After Saskatoon jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, the 19-year-old left wing responded by scoring his team’s opening goal.

While the teams had four skaters aside, McCartney got behind the defense then showed off a nifty backhand shot to go up and over goaltender Koen MacInnes. He now has four goals to go along with two assists as he averages a point per game through his first six contests.

The Coyotes hope they found a diamond in the rough after selecting McCartney in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. There is usually nothing too flashy about his game. He is the type of player that goes to the net and tries to score a “greasy” goal, but he showed off some nice hands Monday night.

Jordan Harris Stays Put

While Canadiens fans are waiting to see what happens with University of Wisconsin star Cole Caufield, the team has another young college star waiting to turn pro. For Harris, that jump to the next level will wait for one more season.

On Monday, Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin announced that the young defenseman will return to Northeastern University for his senior season.

Defenseman Jordan Harris will remain at Northeastern University next season to continue his development.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/KBC9D9BbKi — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 22, 2021

Harris made the decision after having discussions with both the team and his family. The 20-year-old defender had six goals and 19 points in 19 games for the Huskies this past season. He also appeared in five games for Team USA at the World Junior Championship, scoring a goal during their run to the gold medal. Montreal selected Harris with their third-round pick (71st overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.