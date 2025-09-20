Ramifications of Matt Grzelcyk’s PTO With Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks signed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a professional tryout (PTO) on Tuesday. The news surprised fans as the team bought out veteran TJ Brodie, and Alec Martinez retired. So it seemed like it was out with the old and in with the new.

But giving Grzelcyk (31) a shot makes sense on two levels. First, if he makes the team, he’ll fortify the veteran presence on the backend for a team with only one defenseman born before 2000 (Connor Murphy). Second, he can push the younger player who might be on the cusp to up their game.

Either way, there’s potential fallout with the Grzelcyk PTO announcement. So let’s dive in.

Grzelcyk’s Last Season

After seven seasons with the Boston Bruins, Grzelcyk landed with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2024-25 season. He posted career-highs in games played (82), assists (39), points (40), and average time on ice (20:37).

From the outside looking in, it’s curious that more teams weren’t suitors for Grzelcyk. But I’ll admit, I didn’t watch much Penguins hockey. The Hockey Writers’ Sylvie McCarthy put it like this, “[He] does a few things very well, but his game is severely limited everywhere else.”

That’s not a glowing endorsement, but she provided more insight that helps us understand what general manager Kyle Davidson is thinking.

Grzelcyk notched a career-high 40 points last season with the Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

He turned out to be a huge difference-maker on the power play…He was a solid player this season, who is a good depth asset.

That’s the sentiment many Penguins fans expressed: Grzelcyk quarterbacked the power play extremely well but struggled at times defensively and 5-on-5. He showcased his offensive abilities last season and has proven in the past that he can play a well-rounded game. Even though it didn’t work out in Pittsburgh, his experience, particularly playing alongside elite players, makes his PTO a low-risk move for Davidson.

Potential Fit in Chicago

With training camp underway, Davidson and head coach Jeff Blashill have provided more insight into the thought process behind signing Grzelcyk to a PTO.

Davidson told reporters, “We’re young on the back end, so it’s additional competition for the young players and it’s an opportunity for Matt to make our team or make an impression for another team in the league…creating competition and raising the level of training camp.”

Davidson also reminded everyone that Grzelcyk played with captain Nick Foligno and Ryan Donato on the Boston Bruins, so there’s familiarity. The team received positive reports about Grzelcyk’s character, as well, indicating he could serve in a leadership role.

Wyatt Kaiser (red) wins a battle there with Kevin Korchinski pic.twitter.com/8TrpqscdyH — Kalen Lumpkins (@kalenalumpkins) September 19, 2025

The reasoning makes sense, though bringing Grzelcyk in made many wonder who would be the odd man out if he makes the team. Initially, Wyatt Kaiser seemed like the fall man, but that seems less likely after he signed a two-year contract on Wednesday.

Blashill reiterated how he hopes Grzelcyk will motivate the young defensemen, saying that if they “struggle in camp and look like they need AHL time,” they’ll likely receive a contract.

Blashill could be referring to Kevin Korchinski or Artyom Levshunov. Both played for the Rockford IceHogs last season, but both also made NHL showings. Korchinski has significantly more NHL experience, having played 76 games during the 2023-24 season. However, each looked fairly strong during their stints with the Blackhawks.

Levshunov showed flashes of maturity during his time with the Blackhawks last season. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

The Blackhawks’ defensemen are so young that Grzelcyk can step in should any of them falter. Nolan Allan, Louis Crevier, and Sam Rinzel are three more who aren’t guaranteed an NHL spot. So Grzelcyk’s PTO serves that dual purpose of motivation and insurance for the Blackhawks while giving him a chance to show what he can offer if it doesn’t work out in Chicago.

Time Will Tell

Davidson’s offseason signings and transactions have been calculated, and this PTO for Grzelcyk is no different. While there are practical purposes, fans should also understand from this that training camp is competitive. Falter, and the organization has players who can take your spot. That’s exciting and proves the team has set a high standard because they aren’t filling roster spots out of desperation.

Davidson and company have ushered in the next era. Now the players need to deliver.