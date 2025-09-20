Bruins Need Centers and Prospects to Step Up in 2025-26

The Boston Bruins’ 2024-25 season was defined by inconsistent play. The up-and-down play from their netminders and defensive issues were a point of struggle; however, an equally large gap was their lack of offense. Beyond David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, the team struggled to find consistent offensive production. If they hope to be competitive in the stacked Atlantic Division this coming season, their output will need to improve meaningfully. Fortunately, there are several paths to making that happen.

Improvement at Center

The Bruins have struggled to fill the void down the middle left by the departures of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. Since these two retired, the Bruins simply have not had a true top-line center to anchor their top six. This deficiency has been one of the root causes of their offensive struggles, and while Pastrnak has been spectacular, the top six as a whole has not performed at a competitive level.

For the Bruins to improve offensively from a season ago, this gap will need to be addressed. The team did not go out and sign a big-name center in free agency, so they will need players currently on their roster to step up. The names most likely to elevate their game are Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha. Lindholm showed promise playing alongside Pastrnak and Geekie towards the end of last season.

The Bruins signed him to be a true top-line center, and by all accounts, his 2024-25 season was a disappointment; however, it would not be surprising to see him make strides as he heads into his second season wearing black and gold. Zacha has also shown promise at the center position at times, though he fits in better at the wing. Casey Mittelstadt would ideally be the team’s second-line center; however, if that does not pan out, look to Zacha to fill that spot.

Youth Stepping Up

The other group that may be able to help the Bruins elevate their offense is their group of prospects and younger players. In terms of players who were on the NHL team last season, Mason Lohrei will look to continue to improve his offensive play and contribute on the power play. Marat Khusnutdinov is just 23 and has shown big-play capability in his short time in Boston. Fraser Minten, who went up and down between the American Hockey League (AHL) and NHL last season, has top-six upside and is another potential contributor.

Fraser Minten, Boston Bruins (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

The Bruins have other prospects who could make an impact as well. Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov have spent the majority of the last few seasons in Providence; however, with a good training camp, either could end up on the opening night roster. The Bruins have hoped for these two to develop into offensive weapons, and while that has not happened yet, their lack of forward depth could provide an opportunity for them to step into the lineup.

Offensive Improvement Needed

The Bruins will need to elevate offensively if they hope to be competitive in the Atlantic Division this season. They did not go after any big-name forwards in free agency, so they will need their current roster to step up. The two areas where this improvement is most likely to come from are their center play and increased output from the younger members of their roster. If the offense can improve and the defense and goaltending can recover from a down season in 2024-25, the Bruins should be in the playoff picture. If, like last season, they only receive consistent contributions from Pastrnak and Geekie, it is likely that they will find themselves at the bottom of the barrel again.