New York Rangers’ Biggest Free Agency Needs

The New York Rangers are entering a critical offseason. One that has already seen Chris Kreider traded to the Anaheim Ducks, and that likely won’t be the only name missing from the roster when next season starts, with K’Andre Miller looking likely to be traded. The Rangers are at a crossroads. They had a horrific season, but they have a new coach and still have a number-one center, a number-one defenseman, and a top-tier goaltender. They can’t rebuild, so they’re headed for more of a retool. They have needs to address this offseason, but whether they fill them with long-term pieces or short-term solutions remains to be seen.

The Zibanejad Question

One of the key decisions head coach Mike Sullivan will face is where to play Mika Zibanejad. Does he play on J.T. Miller’s right wing, or does he center the third line? If he’s on Miller’s line, the Rangers have a clear hole at 3C with no obvious internal option to fill it. If they want a long-term solution, it likely has to come through a trade or an offer sheet, with Marco Rossi being a logical target. Otherwise, they should go short-term.

Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game One of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

If Zibanejad stays at center on the third line, then Gabe Perreault should be given an opportunity to play in the top six and take the right wing spot next to J.T. Miller. Giving Perreault a real chance to grow in a scoring role, rather than burying him in the bottom six like they did with Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière, would be a smarter approach. The Rangers have failed to develop skilled forwards properly in recent years. They can’t afford to make the same mistake again.

Adam Fox’s Defense Partner

The Rangers have a massive hole next to Adam Fox. While Fox is good enough to elevate whoever plays alongside him, the team should still look for a shutdown defenseman who can handle tough minutes and allow Fox to focus more on driving offense. This is likely a short-term fix. Drew Fortescue is developing at Boston College and looks like the kind of player who could eventually slot in next to Fox long-term. The Rangers cannot afford to hand out another multi-year deal with no-trade protections that ends up being a liability.

The Left Defense Corps

The rest of the defense needs help as well, especially if K’Andre Miller is traded. The right side with Fox, Will Borgen, and Braden Schneider is solid. The left side is a different story. Without Miller, the Rangers are left with almost nothing. They will need to build an entirely new left defense group. Long-term contracts should not be considered. This needs to be addressed with veterans willing to sign for a year or two, nothing more.

Play the Youth

The Rangers need to give their young players real opportunities to perform and develop. For too long, the team has defaulted to veteran stopgaps while younger players sit in limited roles or get buried in the lineup. That has to change. Will Cuylle earned his spot last season and should now be given a real chance to play top-six minutes. Perreault should start the season in a meaningful role. Brett Berard deserves an extended look. Brennan Othmann shouldn’t be stashed away or used sparingly; he needs to play.

At some point, the Rangers have to trust their development system and start using their cheap, controllable talent to fill roster gaps. Relying on veterans in every depth spot isn’t sustainable. It causes salary cap issues. The only way to find out what these players can become is to give them real minutes and let them work through mistakes. The team can’t keep making the same errors with every high-end forward prospect who comes through the system. Play the kids.

The Rangers Need a Smarter Retool

The Rangers shouldn’t chase headlines this offseason. They need to make smart, disciplined decisions that fix the roster without creating new problems. That means patching the defense without locking in bad money. That means settling the forward lines early and committing to giving young players real roles. And that means avoiding the same mistakes that have stalled this team’s progress in the past.