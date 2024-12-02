Rangers’ Braden Schneider Taking a Step Forward This Season

The New York Rangers have not played well recently despite getting great goaltending and they just snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 30. One of their problems is key defenders K’Andre Miller, Ryan Lindgren, and Jacob Trouba are all struggling. However, a bright spot on defense has been the strong play of Braden Schneider who deserves more ice time.

Schneider’s Play With the Rangers

The Rangers drafted Schneider in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft and he earned a spot on the team’s third defense pair during the 2021-22 season. Despite playing fairly well in 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24, he rarely got a chance in the top four as he plays on the right side, the same side as Adam Fox and the team’s captain, Trouba.

Late in the 2023-24 regular season, Trouba missed time injured and Schneider made the most of his opportunity, playing very well in a bigger role. He was confident with the puck, played with physicality, and looked comfortable matching up with the top forwards on opposing teams. However, once the Rangers’ captain returned, he ended up getting moved back down to the third pair. He finished with five goals and 14 assists while playing in all 82 games and had two assists in 16 playoff games.

Braden Schneider has played well for the New York Rangers this season (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This season, the Rangers’ defensive struggles have led to head coach Peter Laviolette frequently changing pairings but Schneider and Zac Jones have played well together, including in the 4-3 victory over the Canadiens. The two played well together last season and have been able to create scoring chances while playing responsibly defensively this season. Both are good skaters and Schneider has used his strength to help clear the crease and prevent opponents from getting to the front of the net.

Braden Schneider goal! 🚨



Rangers lead 5-2! pic.twitter.com/Cw4GRukQ2p — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) October 23, 2024

In addition to Schneider’s strong defensive play at even strength and on the penalty kill, he has also done a nice job offensively. He is pinching in the offensive zone at the right times, looking to join the rush, and making clean breakout passes from the defensive zone. He leads all Rangers’ defensemen with two goals and is tied for second in points with eight. He is also plus-10, which is the best plus/minus of the team’s defensemen.

Schneider Deserves More Ice Time

The Rangers have not gotten good enough play from their defensemen, so Schneider, who is playing well, should be in a top-four role. Through 23 games, he is averaging just 16:41 in ice time per game, while Trouba is averaging 20:08. On the left side, Jones is averaging 16:03 per game while Lindgren is averaging 19:50 and Miller is averaging 21:36. The team’s best pair at even strength is playing the fewest minutes by a wide margin and that needs to change.

Trouba has struggled defensively with some sloppy giveaways in recent games and he does not have the speed to recover from those mistakes. Schneider’s speed allows him to recover from mistakes and he has outplayed the Rangers’ captain thus far this season and late last season.

Schneider should also be getting more ice time on the penalty kill. In the 4-3 win against the Canadiens, he played just six seconds when the team was shorthanded while Trouba played 3:37 and Fox played 2:13. Schneider has played well when he has gotten the chance to kill penalties this season and Fox, who leads the team in ice time per game, could benefit from spending less time on the penalty kill.

For Schneider and the Rangers Moving Forward

The Rangers need Schneider to build on his strong start to the 2024-25 season and continue playing well at both ends of the ice. They also need to trust the 23-year-old, as he is outplaying many of the team’s older defensemen who have gotten much more ice time.

For the Rangers to reach their potential, they need to start rewarding their best players with more ice time, even if that means relying more heavily on young players. Schneider has stepped up early this season, and he deserves a bigger role moving forward.