Rangers’ Depth Takes Hit With Chytil & Kakko Injuries

Last season, the New York Rangers were one of the healthier teams in the NHL. They did not lose many players to injuries and did not lose players for long periods of time. Now, as this season has progressed, they have been hit with the injury bug on multiple occasions. Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin and Filip Chytil were all injured in the same game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

While Shesterkin has returned and Fox is likely to return for the team’s next game, Chytil is still out and now they have another injured forward. Kaapo Kakko injured his leg during the last game against the Buffalo Sabres. With both him and Chytil being placed in long-term injured reserve (LTIR), the Rangers’ forward depth has taken a massive hit. How will they fare without two of their top-six forwards for the foreseeable future?

Top Players Must Continue Performing

With the lack of depth the Rangers now have, it’s going to be up to the top players to carry the load going forward. Artemi Panarin currently leads the team with 30 points in 20 games and he is going to need to keep up that pace if the Rangers want to make up for the lack of depth scoring. Panarin has been playing at a Hart Trophy-caliber pace this season and he seems to have found his game under head coach Peter Laviolette. He looks like a different player than he was a season ago and the Rangers are going to need him now more than ever to keep playing at this high level.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One player who needs to step up more is Mika Zibanejad. While he is looking more like the player we have seen in the past, it has been an overall disappointing season for the Rangers’ number-one center. He currently has five goals and 15 points in 20 games. He recently broke an eight-game goalless drought when he scored two against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Rangers can’t afford him to go that long without scoring and with the injuries to two of the team’s top-six forwards, Zibanejad needs to start scoring at a more consistent pace.

More Opportunity For Will Cuylle

While these injuries could be a setback for the team, it might also be an opportunity for another one of the Rangers’ young players to step up. Will Cuylle made the team out of training camp and so far, has played his role extremely well. He is great on the forecheck, is a tough hitter, and won’t back down from anyone if challenged. He can also chip in offensively if needed. He has three goals and five points in 20 games this season and while those numbers don’t jump off the page, he hasn’t been playing with linemates that have produced much either. Nick Bonino just scored his first goal of the season two games ago against the Boston Bruins and before his injury, Kakko only had two goals and three points.

Related: Rangers Not Missing Reaves’ Toughness

Latest News & Highlights

If for some reason change is needed in the top-six, Cuylle can be the player who steps up and takes that opportunity. If he gets the chance to play with more skilled and offensive-minded players, it could truly open up his offensive game and turn him into an all-around better player. He plays the way the coach likes and he is also defensibly responsible, which is not something you see from rookie players. If he can get the chance to have more ice time because of these injuries, it might be good for both the player and the team.

What Are The Rangers Losing With These Injuries?

With Chytil having already been out for almost a month, the Rangers have been without one of their top three centers and a top-six center who has played well on a line with Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere. He is also one of the most skilled forwards on the team and his production has been missed even though he has yet to score a goal this season. With Kakko, they lose a big, powerful, and defensively responsible forward. He is also one of the best players when it comes to holding onto the puck in the entire NHL. While his offensive production has been lacking this season, he has made up for it being an all-around good player who will be missed as he heals from this injury.

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers have put themselves in a great spot this season with a 15-4-1 record and while injuries are never good, they have proven they can overcome the odds. They went 8-3-0 without their best defenseman and showed that other players can step up when the time comes. Now, they are going to need more players to step up as they deal with the absences of Kakko and Chytil for the foreseeable future.