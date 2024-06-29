Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba Trade, EJ Emery & Patrick Kane

In this edition of the Rangers News & Rumors, we look at a potential incoming Jacob Trouba trade, the New York Rangers drafting EJ Emery 30th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and the possibility of a Patrick Kane reunion.

Trouba Trade On the Horizon

There has been much chatter about the Rangers looking to move on from their captain after their playoff exit. With an $8 million cap hit for two more years, finding a team willing to take the whole deal may be difficult.

Trouba is, without a doubt, an eventful player to watch, for better or worse. He is the modern-day Scott Stevens when it comes to questionable hits, but he has mastered the ability to toe the line and not get a suspension most of the time. His play wasn’t excellent in the playoffs and was exposed by the opposition on multiple occasions, but Trouba still has a lot to bring to the table with his play.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that a trade between the Rangers and Detroit Red Wings is growing and is centered around Trouba. (from New York Post, Talk of Rangers trading Jacob Trouba to Red Wings growing, June 29, 2024)

Indeed, a well-placed source has told The Post that GM Chris Drury is working on a deal to send the captain to the Red Wings, a trade that the Michigan native would presumably accept after having played as a freshman for the Wolverines in 2012-13. Larry Brooks, New York Post

Brooks further reports that the expectation would be that the Rangers retain $2.5 million, bringing his cap hit down to $5.5 million for the next two seasons.

If the Red Wings are indeed involved and this deal goes through, having Trouba at that price for two seasons works very well for the development of their defense group. Moritz Seider has already blossomed, but having a player like Trouba beside him would help immensely, and that gives Axel Sandin-Pellika two years to develop into a bigger role. It makes sense.

It is never easy to move on from a captain, and after only two years with the “C” on his chest, Trouba’s career in New York is certainly trending towards an end.

Rangers Select EJ Emery

For now, the newest Ranger is EJ Emery. A 6-foot-3 defensive defenseman with great shut-down skills is a perfect fit for a team like the Rangers. They are in a window of contention right now, and three to four seasons from now, when Emery is developed and ready for an NHL spot, they will have some aging defensemen that Emery can replace on a cheap contract.

Offense isn’t part of Emery’s game, but that is okay. Through 27 games in the USHL this season, Emery only recorded six points, all assists. His play is truly at its best when defending. He has great defensive IQ, skating, and can play physically, and despite the points not reflecting it at all, he has a strong breakout pass to lead to offense. He isn’t on the scoresheet much but moves the puck out of the defensive end well.

In addition, Emery is one of the best pure athletes available in the draft, finishing first in several NHL Combine tests.

There is a lot to be excited about when adding a player like Emery to the prospect pool, but he is going to take time to develop. Patience will be critical for his journey to the NHL, and when he makes it, the wait will be worth it.

Patrick Kane: Reunion With Rangers?

In another post by Brooks at the New York Post, he suggests that the Rangers are going to target Kane again. His first stint with the Rangers was brief, but there was a lot to like about what he brought. (from New York Post, Rangers focused on Patrick Kane reunion as NHL free agency looms, June 26, 2024)

The Rangers are looking for a winger in free agency. With options like Tyler Toffoli, Jake Guentzel, and others available, Kane may look to return to the Rangers if the money works. The Rangers are a year away from a big update in their contracts with Igor Shesterkin, Alexis Lafreniere, and K’Andre Miller, which need contracts. They are all eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

Bringing Kane back would either have to be well under market value or only a one-year deal. Even on a one-year deal, if there are any bonus overages, which would likely keep the cap hit down, it could cost the team big moving forward.

It would be a great fit to bring him back, but the Rangers are going to have to be very careful about signing Kane and how it will impact them down the road.