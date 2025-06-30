Rangers Prioritize Defense at 2025 NHL Entry Draft

The New York Rangers made eight selections at the 2025 NHL Draft, with six of them defensemen. With the organization’s blue line prospect pool thinned out in recent years, this draft was clearly about restocking it. The picks brought a mix of size, mobility, and role-specific value, with Sean Barnhill and Evan Passmore leading the group. Up front, Malcolm Spence and Mikkel Eriksen stood out as smart, high-upside additions. It was a straightforward draft built on need and fit.

Rangers’ Defensive Emphasis

The Rangers did not hide what they were after in this draft. Six of their eight picks were defensemen, a clear response to the lack of depth on the blue line throughout the system. Barnhill, taken in the third round, was the most notable of the group, a right-shot defender who stands 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds. He’s an exceptional skater for his size, defends well in open ice, and moves the puck with confidence. He projects as someone who can make a real difference at the NHL level if his development continues on track.

Evan Passmore, taken in the sixth round, brings a different style. He’s a rangy, disciplined defender who controls gaps and shuts down rushes with smart stick placement. He doesn’t chase plays. Instead, he forces opponents wide, lets them run out of room, and then uses his reach to strip the puck cleanly. Once he has it, he protects it well and ends the sequence. It’s a calm, efficient game that fills a need in the pipeline. The Rangers don’t need them all to hit. If they can get one or two regulars from these six defensemen, it would be a success and a great help to Adam Fox and the rest of the defense.

Forward Help

The Rangers selected two forwards, but they both bring real value. Spence was taken with the 43rd-overall pick and could end up being the most impactful player in the class. He was viewed by many as a potential first-rounder heading into the season. Even with an injury, a cut on his tongue that led to an infection, he finished with 73 points in 65 games for the Erie Otters. He’s a strong skater with a smooth release, plays through contact, and has a tendency to drive play off the rush.

Malcolm Spence, Erie Otters (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Eriksen plays a different game as a pass-first center with poise and vision. He reads the ice well and handles pressure with composure. He’s not the flashiest player, but he keeps things moving in the right direction. Don’t expect either to play in the NHL next season, but down the line, they could be great pieces.

Organizational Fit

This draft class made sense for the Rangers as a franchise and general manager Chris Drury did a great job. The prospect pool needed defensemen, and they addressed that with a mix of players who bring size, skating, and structure. Most of the picks were made with fit in mind in that the selectees are players who could fill specific roles within the system.

Related: 7 Prospects the Rangers Could Target in Rounds 3–7 of the 2025 NHL Draft

At the same time, they took a calculated swing with Eriksen, a skilled playmaker who could pay off down the line. Spence gives the Rangers another potential top-six winger to join Gabe Perreault, the most prominent forward prospect in the system, while Barnhill and Passmore help rebuild the blue line depth. It wasn’t a flashy draft, but it was an effective one that reflects a clear plan.

Final Thoughts on Rangers’ 2025 Draft

This draft won’t generate much outside noise, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a smart, well-executed draft. The Rangers came in with a clear understanding of what their system needed and made picks that reflect that. Spence has a real chance to become a top-six winger, and Eriksen could develop into a steady center with NHL value. On defense, Barnhill and Passmore help fill serious gaps, and the rest of the group brings depth and competition to a thinned-out pipeline. The Rangers don’t need all eight players to hit. If they can get one or two regulars from the defense group and one forward who makes a difference, this class will have done its job.