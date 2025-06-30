How Mason Moe Can Improve the Devils’ Bottom-Six

The New Jersey Devils have drafted a two-way forward in Mason Moe. The organization selected him 90th overall in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft. While he might not make it to the big league anytime soon, he could be a valuable asset for the Devils’ bottom-six in the future. He has experience playing both center and wing, and has shown immense potential in the United States Hockey League (USHL). There are a few factors that make him stand out, including his skill, speed, and ability to generate high-quality scoring chances.

Moe’s USHL Success

Moe was selected in the second round of the 2023 USHL Draft by the Madison Capitols. He skated in only 12 games during the 2023-24 season, scoring one goal and one assist within that time frame. The majority of the season was spent with his high school team, the Eden Prairie, where he recorded 40 points in 27 games, including 23 goals.

During his first full season in the USHL, he had notable success with the Capitols. Moe earned a total of 17 goals and 26 assists in 2024-25, finishing the season with a plus-10 rating. He also had an impressive point-per-game playoff performance, which included five goals. He even spent time with the U.S. National Under-18 Team, scoring three goals in six games.

In a recent interview, Moe expressed his desire to improve and prepare to play at an NHL level by gaining NCAA experience. He is committed to the University of Minnesota and will begin his collegiate hockey journey in the fall. In fact, he said his game is partly modeled after Matt Boldy, who is known for being an offensive powerhouse on the Minnesota Wild.

A Playmaker Through and Through

By drafting Moe, the Devils are placing an emphasis on playmaking abilities. The 18-year-old power forward can navigate all three zones in order to create prime scoring chances. According to Neutral Zone, he averages 1.78 loose puck recoveries and 3.3 takeaways per game. His 88% pass completion rate and 1.89 Grade “A” scoring chances per game are also first-rate numbers.

However, there are still aspects of his game that Moe must work on. His faceoff strategy, physicality, and defensive play need to improve before he can join the Devils full-time. His 47% faceoff success rate is below average, which poses a valid concern. While his offensive production is impressive, he must work on defensive details such as blocking shots and winning puck battles. He should also consider being more aggressive in terms of hitting and checking, especially at 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds.

Future Potential for Devils’ Bottom-Six

Down the line, Moe could bolster the Devils’ bottom-six forward group, which has been their weakest point for the past two seasons. His puck positioning and situational awareness are both qualities that could make him a reliable fourth-line center or wing. Not only is he versatile in terms of position, but he is also great at making space in front of the net and creating turnovers.

Within the last year, Moe has emerged as a 200-foot player through extensive work with his coaches in the USHL. “As a center, it’s important to stay in the middle of the ice, whether you’re in the D zone or the offensive zone,” said Moe. Considering his hockey IQ and his willingness to constantly improve, it should come as no surprise if he makes an appearance in the NHL sooner rather than later.

New Jersey is no stranger to having players capable of making a difference at both ends of the ice. Captain Nico Hischier is one of the most prominent two-way forwards in the league. Jesper Bratt also has a similar status, as an offensive wing with solid defensive and shorthanded abilities. There’s no denying that Moe could be a great addition to the Devils’ third or fourth line.

Looking Ahead

The Devils still have their work cut out for them during free agency, but their draft selections this year indicate that they are embracing skill above all else. While some of their picks were met with mixed reviews, only time will tell what role each player will fill in the organization’s future. But one thing is certain: Moe has the potential for greatness. He has reported to the Devils’ 2025 Development Camp, which will run from June 30 to July 2.