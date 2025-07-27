Rangers’ Prospect Gonchar Follows Family Legacy with Move to Canada

In the coming years, the NHL may welcome a new Gonchar. Sergei, known for his time with the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, not only lifted the Stanley Cup but was also considered one of the top defensemen of his time. After retiring, he became a coach. Meanwhile, in Magnitogorsk, his nephew — Artyom Gonchar — was developing his skills, having moved at a young age from the Traktor Chelyabinsk hockey school to Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

At the most recent NHL Draft, the New York Rangers selected the defenseman with the 89th overall pick. But even before the ceremony, the young blueliner had been considering a move overseas. The 18-year-old will definitely spend the upcoming season in the Ontario Hockey League, playing for the Sudbury Wolves. In an interview with Sport-Express, Artyom Gonchar explained his decision to head to the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), shared his draft-day experience, and revealed how his Stanley Cup-winning uncle is helping shape his path to the NHL.

The young defenseman is currently practicing in Ontario to gear up for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. “I came to Toronto to get ready for the season,” Gonchar explains. “I have a personal coach here, and we work out in the gym together. It’s my first year preparing in Canada. I spoke with my uncle, and he knew a coach here who could help get me in top shape.”

Artyom Gonchar, Magnitogorsk Stalnye Lisy (Photo credit: HC Yugra)

His coach in Toronto is Andy O’Brien. “He’s trained Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon… and now I’m working with him,” he goes on. “Right now, we’re training one-on-one, but more guys might join in later. You can tell he’s very professional in his approach, and I like everything about it.”

One of the biggest obstacles for Russian players crossing the Ocean is the language barrier. An area where Gonchar is still a work-in-progress. “I’m still learning English, so I can’t speak fluently yet,” the defenseman admits. “I only know a few phrases. But during training, it’s not a big issue — I can use a translator if I need to. Most of the time, the coach shows me what to do, and I just follow along.”

Move to Canada

Recently, Gonchar was drafted in the CHL by the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he’s going to spend the next season, even if initially he was more keep on trying to give the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) another shot. “I was drafted by the Sudbury Wolves, and I’ve decided to continue my career in Canada. There are a lot of strong and talented young players in the OHL,” Gonchar explains his decision. “Most of the guys here are Canadian or American. Competing with them gives me a chance to grow. And of course, the smaller rinks and North American style of play will help me adapt more quickly and move toward my goal — making it to the NHL.”

Before his move, Metallurg was interested in retaining the young talent. “I didn’t speak with the management personally — my uncle handled that. They did offer for me to stay, but together we decided that it would be better for me to develop in the Ontario League.” His uncle is also almost acting as his agent. “To some extent, he does,” the blueliner says. “I do have an agent, but my uncle helps me a lot. We’re very close, and I can always turn to him for advice.”

The NHL Draft definitely had an influence on his decision on which team to play for next season. He brings in his uncle Sergei another time. “My uncle and I had discussed it even before the draft. Even before the Rangers picked me, I already knew I would end up in Canada — and that’s exactly what happened.” He talked with the Rangers’ representatives about his future. “The scout we’re in touch with knows that I’ll play next season in Canada. He passed that on to the management. I haven’t had direct contact with the Rangers yet. But I think they’re happy I’ll be playing in Canada — it will be easier for them to track my progress.”

Metallurg Magnitogorsk, and in particular head coach Andrei Razin, is a franchise known for its trust in young players. A couple of recent examples include Philadelphia Flyers prospect Nikita Grebenkin and Chicago Blackhawks draftee Roman Kantserov, although in recent seasons it’s mainly been forwards getting into the KHL, not defensemen. “I don’t think I had much of a shot in the KHL because of my weight,” Gonchar says. “But that didn’t really affect my decision either way.” His current weight is 72 kilos or 159 pounds, not much for today’s standards, with data pointing to an average weight north of 200 pounds for NHL defensemen. “For a defenseman, it’s important to be stronger and more solid. Right now, I’m working on building muscle mass. Every team I spoke with said I need to gain weight.”

Being a Future New York Ranger

Being drafted by the Rangers at 89th overall was a bit of a surprise for the blueliner. “I actually thought I’d be picked lower. I’m really happy the Rangers selected me, and that high, too. I’m not even sure why it happened. I guess they see potential in me and are willing to invest in my development — that’s probably why they took me in the third round.” Before the draft, teams usually make any kind of questions to future draftees. The most common he was asked was ‘Which NHL player do you want to be like?’; “Quinn Hughes and Rasmus Dahlin,” he replied.

Artyom Gonchar, Magnitogorsk Stalnye Lisy (Photo credit: HC Traktor Chelyabinsk)

His position on the ice has clearly something to do with his uncle, but his brother’s impact has been not inferior. He also liked Ivan Provorov as a kid. “My older brother is a defenseman too. My uncle was a defenseman. So, of course, I had to become one as well. I’ve loved hockey since I was a kid. I used to grab a stick and run around the house with it, and later on, I got into organized hockey.” Gonchar was born in Chelyabinsk, then moved to Magnitogorsk. Both teams sport very good hockey academies and traditions. “My older brother was invited to play for Metallurg. I followed him there,” he says. “The training conditions at Traktor weren’t the best, and our whole family ended up moving to Magnitogorsk.”

The NHL Draft was held online for the first time in 2025. The move had its impact on players, too. “I traveled from Magnitogorsk back home to Chelyabinsk,” Gonchar tells about his experience. “We gathered around the TV as a family and watched the draft together. I watched the first day of the draft while I was still in Magnitogorsk — I was curious to see who would go in the first round. I’m really happy for Pyotr Andreyanov — it was great to see him picked that high. He is a very talented goalie. I figured he could go in the first round. For a Russian goalie, that’s a big deal.” And seeing Andreyanov drafted that high wasn’t the only surprise for the defenseman. “I thought Maxim Agafonov from Tolpar would go much higher — I actually expected him to be picked before me.” Agafonov ended up drafted in the fifth round by the Seattle Kraken.

Clear Goals for Gonchar

Gonchar has already a clear mind on his goals for the next few years. “I want to play in juniors, keep developing, and eventually go chase my dream of making the NHL. I still have two years of eligibility in the OHL. Right now, I’m focused on the upcoming season — I’m not thinking too far ahead. I’ve already talked to the team. Funny enough, Ivan Provorov’s younger brother plays there, too.” And with clear goals, excellent talent, and his uncle on his side, Gonchar’s future looks bright.