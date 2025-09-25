Rangers Should Be Better Defensively in 2025-26

The New York Rangers missed the playoffs last season after winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24, largely because of their poor defensive play. They lacked structure, and the same players repeatedly made poor decisions in key moments. However, with a new head coach and some offseason changes, New York should be better defensively this season.

Rangers Should Have a Better Defensive Structure

Former head coach Peter Laviolette relied on a man-to-man defensive system, and though it worked well in 2023-24, there were far too many breakdowns last season. If one player got caught out of position, the entire team seemed unsure of what to do, and it led to numerous scoring chances from the slot. Despite having star goalie, Igor Shesterkin, the repeated breakdowns eventually cost the Rangers.

This offseason, the Rangers fired Laviolette and hired Mike Sullivan, who relies on a zone defensive system. The zone defense should mean that players spend less time chasing puck carriers, which should help them conserve energy. Last season, part of the team’s defensive struggles stemmed from not consistently forechecking and keeping the puck in the offensive zone. A zone defensive system should help players save their legs, as they should not spend as much time chasing opponents in the defensive zone.

Related: Mike Sullivan Is the Rangers’ Biggest X Factor This Season

The new system should also make it a little easier for them to defend against chances from the slot, as there should not be complete breakdowns if one forward gets caught out of position. Shesterkin can be the difference in close games, but last season, the Rangers’ repeated breakdowns in front of the net eventually led to goals against them. Last season, he finished with a .905 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average. Both were the worst of his career, and he also led the NHL in shots faced with 1,751 and saves with 1,584 as he finished with a 27-29-5 record.

Roster Changes

The Rangers also made some key roster changes. General manager Chris Drury traded defenseman K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Scott Morrow and multiple draft picks. Miller is a fast skater with a long reach, but he repeatedly made poor giveaways last season and often allowed opponents to get around him because he tried to stick check rather than taking the body. Though he is very skilled, he struggled defensively last season.

Drury also signed free agent defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year, $49 million contract. While he does not have as much offensive upside as Miller, he proved to be a shutdown defender on the Los Angeles Kings and is an ideal partner for Adam Fox. He should help the team both at even strength and on the penalty kill.

Noah Laba and Vladislav Gavrikov of the New York Rangers (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

The Rangers also moved Mika Zibanejad from center to right wing last season, and the plan is to keep him at right wing to start this season. Though he was their top center for many seasons, he made numerous giveaways and poor decisions, which cost New York last season. He played better once he was moved to the wing and played on a line with J.T. Miller, and the hope is that they will continue to build chemistry and play well together.

There will be a lot of responsibility on the Rangers’ centers to defend well this season, and Miller, Vincent Trocheck, Juuso Parssinen, and Sam Carrick are all physical players who are capable of providing strong defensive play.

Rangers Need to Defend Better This Season

Last season, the Rangers’ poor defensive play prevented them from making the postseason. This offseason, they made important changes to their defensive system and made roster decisions to improve defensively. They have an elite goalie who can make the difference in close games if they defend the slot better and have fewer breakdowns. They need to defend better to make it back to the postseason, and they should be better defensively than they were last season.