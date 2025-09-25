Making the Case for Devils’ Blue Line Vacancy: Nemec, Casey or Edwards

The New Jersey Devils are facing their first true blue line test of the season. With Johnathan Kovacevic expected to miss part of the regular season and Luke Hughes remaining unsigned, the team has a vacancy on defense. The two choices that have been circulating are Simon Nemec and Seamus Casey, two of the most promising prospects in the organization. However, a recent dark horse in Ethan Edwards has emerged in conversations, sparking the question: who will make a push for the empty spot (or spots) in the lineup?

The Case for Simon Nemec

Nemec is the most NHL-ready of the group, and for good reason. The second overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft already has solid NHL minutes under his belt and has proven he can keep up with the speed and skill of elite players. Last season, he filled in on the blue line while the Devils were plagued with injuries, particularly in the postseason. He averaged 20:40 in time on ice and recorded a goal and an assist in four games played against the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1 of the playoffs. His poise, decision-making and physical maturity make him a natural candidate to step in seamlessly.

The 21-year-old knew he had to put in the work during the offseason to improve his game, size and speed. Nemec has been seen training hard on and off the ice in several Instagram photos, showcasing his commitment to the necessary off-ice conditioning required to round out his game.

In their second preseason game against the New York Islanders this past Tuesday, Nemec played an integral part in the team’s 6-2 victory, and head coach Sheldon Keefe certainly took notice. “I thought Nemo was assertive, snapped the puck with authority,” Keefe said post-game to the media. “He’s had a great camp, he’s ready to go.”

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With Kovacevic out long-term, Nemec is undoubtedly the best equipped to handle the responsibilities of a third-pair role without forcing the coaching staff to juggle the lineup. He’s played with most guys on the team already, and giving him minutes accelerates his development in becoming a long-term top blueliner for the Devils.

Looking at Seamus Casey

Where Nemec offers stability, Casey provides excitement. A product of the University of Michigan and one of the Devils’ most dynamic young defensemen, Casey has shown his ability at the NHL level. He’s a smooth skater, skilled both defensively and offensively and has the agility needed to control a play.

Casey has only played in 14 career games for the Devils, although in his short stint, he put up eight points, including two power-play goals, and averaged a plus-3. When Casey is in the lineup, he tends to perform well. However, there’s still a lack of experience that is important to note in filling in a consistent spot in the lineup. But slotting Casey in would give New Jersey a different look, especially if he’s deployed on the second power-play unit, where he’s already made an impact. While he’s not as defensively polished as Nemec, his offensive upside could certainly make up for it.

The Darkhorse: Ethan Edwards

Edwards doesn’t have the same prospect hype as Nemec or Casey, but he’s certainly not an afterthought. A steady, mobile defender also out of the University of Michigan, Edwards brings a style that has already appealed to Keefe and the coaching staff.

With Luke Hughes’ contract negotiations still looming, there is another spot in the lineup for now, and Edwards is making the case that he deserves it. In his first preseason game against the Islanders, Edwards scored a goal and looked assertive on the ice throughout the entirety of the game.

“I mean, he could skate with every player out there. In fact, he might be the best skating defensemen that we have,” Keefe said on Tuesday. “So there’s so much we can do with that. And he’s another guy, we’re just going to play a lot through preseason and keep working with him… I’m excited about him.”

What Edwards lacks in flash, he makes up for in consistency. He’s calm and collected around the puck, an incredible skater and a smart player. He could absolutely be an unlikely solution to the Devils’ defense problem.

Importantly, Casey also has yet to play a preseason game after “tweaking something” earlier in the week. With Casey temporarily out of the lineup, Edwards has a huge opportunity to make a name for himself. The Devils still have time to make a decision. Hopefully, the negotiations between management and Luke Hughes will be settled, but until then, they definitely have options to fill the gap.

The good news for the Devils is there’s no wrong answer in who they choose to fill these vacancies. Depth on defense has been a weakness for New Jersey for years, but now they’re in a position where three young, capable blueliners are ready to compete for NHL minutes. Kovacevic’s absence may sting, but it also presents an opportunity for the players and the organization to see how strong their pipeline really is.