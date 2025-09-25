3 Big Questions for the Maple Leafs Heading Into Preseason Game 3

The preseason grind continues, and with Game 3 just around the corner, there’s plenty for Toronto Maple Leafs fans to chew on. Early exhibition games are rarely about wins and losses—they’re about evaluating talent, testing chemistry, and spotting who might make the opening-night roster.

After watching the first two preseason games, several storylines have begun to emerge. In this post, I’ll look at three key questions heading into tonight’s matchup.

The Big Three Preseason Questions that Likely Will Be Answered

There are a couple of big questions hanging over the team right now. One is about Easton Cowan. Can he actually make the roster? Maybe he needs more time in the American Hockey League (AHL) to round out his game. But if he shows he can help the big club this early, that would be huge—not just for him, but for the whole organization. What an encouragement for the other prospects.

Another question is how Auston Matthews will do without Mitch Marner. Like it or not, those two built a way of playing off each other for many seasons. Matthews is the lead guy now, carrying more of the puck and creating more on his own. Can he maintain that momentum and discover new chemistry? That’s going to be worth watching.

And then there’s Ben Danford. He’s not going to crack the roster this season, but he’s the kind of steady, stay-at-home defenceman the Leafs like to develop. He’s got a bit of an edge, plays his position well, and looks like he belongs. The only question is when—not if—he’ll get his chance. For now, the AHL seems likely, but the necessary tools are in place.

So, how are these questions being answered so far?

Question 1. Can Easton Cowan Make His Case for the Roster?

Cowan has been impressive in stretches, earning praise from head coach Craig Berube for his overall game. But he’s also given the puck away a few times, showing that there’s still polish needed. Will these upcoming preseason games allow him to prove he can stay with the big club, or is the Toronto Marlies the safer starting point?

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

The entire Maple Leafs organization will be watching closely to see if Cowan can maintain consistency, protect the puck, and show enough skill to carve out a role at the NHL level. Thus far, in his first two preseason games, he’s looked at home. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t made mistakes. However, he appears to be skilled enough to survive and prosper on NHL ice. Can this continue? And is that what the organization will eventually decide?

Question 2. How Will Matthews Adjust Without Marner?

During the first two preseason games, Matthews has been carrying more of the puck. That makes sense, given that Marner is no longer part of the team’s lineup. Game 2 reminded fans of just how much Marner’s absence changes the dynamic. Matthews was asked to create more offence, lug the puck up the ice, and make plays he might have shared last season.

Will he find the chemistry he needs with Matias Maccelli and Matthew Knies? In preseason Game 2, Maccelli looked good. He registered assists on the two Maple Leafs goals.

It was Matthews who looked a little like he needed to relearn his positioning. While he scored the team’s first goal, he also made a game-losing error. Can he avoid defensive lapses like letting Shane Pinto get past him in overtime? How he adapts in these early games could shape the Maple Leafs’ first-line strategy for the start of the regular season.

Question 3. Is Danford a Prospect Who Will Shine?

Danford has looked comfortable on the ice, and while he’s still a long shot to make the roster, he’s proving he can hold his own. The same goes for other bubble players and young prospects—these games are their chance to show the coaching staff they belong.

Nicholas Robertson isn’t really a “prospect” anymore—he’s more of a bubble guy. The team is giving him chances to prove he belongs, but it also feels like they might be showcasing him in case a trade is in the works. What will be interesting in preseason Game 3 is whether we see more of the “real” prospects. Game 2 wasn’t much about them, aside from players who could crack the opening night lineup. Maybe this next one is where the others get their shot.

Looking Ahead for the Maple Leafs

Preseason isn’t just about the scoreboard—it’s about growth, evaluation, and spotting potential. Game 3 is another opportunity for the Leafs to answer these questions: Can Cowan stick? Will Matthews need to relearn his game without Marner? Which prospects will catch the staff’s eye?

Fans can expect hard work, flashes of skill, and maybe a few surprises as the team continues to shape its identity heading into the regular season.

