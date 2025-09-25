2025-26 Blue Jackets Roster Projection 4.0: Training Camp Check-In

The Columbus Blue Jackets have made it through half of their preseason games. They only hit the ice for the first time one week ago today. That’s what happens when a team plays four games in four nights.

Now is the perfect time to do one last check of how we think the Blue Jackets’ roster will look come opening night. While there shouldn’t be a ton of surprises, there are some interesting battles on the bubble to fill in the last spot or two.

For this projection, we will break down the 23-man roster by locks and who is on the bubble. If you don’t see a name listed, it’s because we are not projecting them to the roster or the bubble.

We’ll start with the goaltenders. Then we’ll address the defense and wrap up with the forwards. Here is where we think things stand with three preseason games left to play.

Blue Jackets’ Roster Projection 4.0

Goaltenders

Locks (2): Elvis Merzlikins, Jet Greaves.

Bubble (1): Ivan Fedotov.

This group is probably the easiest to project. What remains to be seen is who will start opening night in Nashville.

Head coach Dean Evason said that both Merzlikins and Greaves were good in Monday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. Greaves got the call to play on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. This should come down to the final couple of games to determine who gets Game 1.

Dean Evason has liked both Merzlikins and Greaves so far in camp. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for Fedotov, he’s turned in two good performances. He allowed one goal in each of his two games against the Sabres and St. Louis Blues.

The most likely outcome is that Fedotov goes to waivers to play for the Cleveland Monsters. Then he would be on standby in case anything were to happen to Merzlikins or Greaves.

Given his cap hit, Fedotov most likely passes through waivers. Unless a major injury happens to a team and there’s cap room, that’s the only scenario plausible for a waiver claim. If the Blue Jackets are worried for any reason someone would claim him, they could elect to start the season with three goalies. That’s why he lands in the bubble for now.

Defensemen

Locks (6): Zach Werenski, Dante Fabbro, Ivan Provorov, Damon Severson, Erik Gudbranson, Jake Christiansen.

Injured (1): Denton Mateychuk.

Bubble (2): Daemon Hunt, Brendan Smith.

The defense is pretty much set absent a late injury. Mateychuk is expected to start skating soon after starting camp with an injury. So long as he’s cleared, he’s a lock which would make seven defensemen.

Denton Mateychuk should be back soon. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The question here is what to do with Hunt. He’s entering his age-23 season with plenty to prove. This camp was his chance to show he was heads and shoulders ready to be a full-time NHL’er.

Given the veteran presence in the lock category, the path for Hunt to make the team is as an extra defenseman. The Blue Jackets then would ponder if waiving him and sending him to the Monsters would be a better option.

This is where Smith’s presence comes into play. He’s at Blue Jackets’ camp on a PTO. The 14-year NHL veteran is trying to prove he still has plenty left in the tank.

The question with Smith will be did he do enough to earn a contract? GM Don Waddell recently had Smith in Carolina so there is familiarity. Would it be better for the Blue Jackets to extend an offer to Smith to allow someone like Hunt to play games in Cleveland?

Forwards

Locks (13): Charlies Coyle, Cole Sillinger, Dmitri Voronkov, Miles Wood, Adam Fantilli, Sean Monahan, Mathieu Olivier, Zach Aston-Reese, Boone Jenner, Yegor Chinakhov, Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson, Isac Lundestrom.

Bubble (6): Hudson Fasching, Jack Williams, Luca Del Bel Belluz, James Malatesta, Mikael Pyyhtia, Oiva Keskinen.

The forward depth shows there really isn’t a ton of room. The only lock that is waivers-exempt is Fantilli. He’s not going to Cleveland. That leaves potentially one forward spot available. That happens if they beat out the bubble defensemen.

One of hockey’s age-old truths comes out here. Follow the contracts. Who needs waivers? Who doesn’t?

Of the bubble forwards, only Pyyhtia and Fasching need waivers. Williams, Del Bel Belluz, Malatesta and Keskinen are exempt. For any of those four to stay, they’d need to give Blue Jackets’ management a reason to waive someone else.

Mark’s Projection

For me, there’s one spot up for grabs assuming no new injuries. It’s either the 14th forward or the 8th defensemen. I expect Fedotov to go to Cleveland despite needing waivers. Most teams aren’t interested in adding a $3.275 million cap hit.

That last spot comes down to Hunt, Smith, Fasching or Pyyhtia. Fasching was good Tuesday in a tough situation on the road with a not-so-loaded lineup.

I’m inclined to think Pyyhtia wins out unless the Blue Jackets elect to sign Smith to a contract. Hunt needs to play while Fasching would be a good presence with the Monsters and among the first forward callups.

Here is my current projected 23-man roster for the 2025-26 Blue Jackets.

Forwards (14): Charlies Coyle, Cole Sillinger, Dmitri Voronkov, Miles Wood, Adam Fantilli, Sean Monahan, Mathieu Olivier, Zach Aston-Reese, Boone Jenner, Yegor Chinakhov, Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson, Isac Lundestrom, Mikael Pyyhtia.

Defense (7): Zach Werenski, Dante Fabbro, Ivan Provorov, Damon Severson, Erik Gudbranson, Jake Christiansen, Denton Mateychuk.

Goalies (2): Elvis Merzlikins, Jet Greaves.