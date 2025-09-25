Blue Jackets Defeat Penguins to Close Four Games in Four Nights Stretch

The Columbus Blue Jackets will get their first off day of Training Camp on Thursday. They’ll more than happily take advantage of it after finishing off a four games in four nights stretch with a win.

Yegor Chinakhov recorded a goal and an assist while Jet Greaves played the entire game and made 24 saves to pace the Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. Jake Christiansen added a goal to continue his stellar camp while Dante Fabbro and Zach Werenski recorded two points each.

The story of this game for the Blue Jackets was several season debuts.

Game Recap

Werenski, Fabbro, Charlie Coyle, Sean Monahan and Boone Jenner all made their season debuts with Coyle’s being his Blue Jackets’ debut. As you might expect with most preseason games, the players were working to shake the rust off.

The Blue Jackets did give up the first goal of the game when Zach Gallant beat Greaves midway through the first. Then on a power play, Chinakhov picked a corner to tie the game.

Yegor Chinakhov is off to a good start in this training camp. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Special teams were a big factor in this game. There were 12 total power-play chances between the two teams. The Blue Jackets converted on two of their seven chances. It turned out to be the difference in the game.

Christiansen scored on the power play in the second to make it 2-1. Then Johnson added a 5-on-3 goal in the third for some insurance. Fabbro ended the scoring by hitting the empty net from his own zone.

Postgame, head coach Dean Evason was asked what he thought of his team’s progress to this point in camp. He said they like where they’re at but have areas they want to improve on. With three more preseason games left more spaced out, things will start to normalize for the Blue Jackets in terms of their upcoming schedule.

Evason also shared an update on defenseman Denton Mateychuk saying that he’s close to rejoining the team. There is expected to be one more skate on his own before Mateychuk comes back. That could mean he skates with his teammates Saturday morning.

The Blue Jackets and Penguins will meet again on Saturday night this time in Pittsburgh. The game will be televised on NHL Network. It’s the game that Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to play a period in. PPG Paints Arena is expected to be sold out for this reunion.