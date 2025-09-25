Edmonton Oilers Should Sign Ilya Samsonov to a PTO

As the preseason gets into full swing and the season draws nearer, rosters are beginning the process of taking shape. Teams can still add players that are unsigned and give them a shot to make the team or at least find a spot in the system. The Edmonton Oilers should consider something along the lines of that within the next week or so in the form of Ilya Samsonov.

A veteran goaltender now, Samsonov is still relatively young and despite some issues both on and off the ice in the past, he still has time to bounce back. If the Oilers gave him a chance, he could hopefully show some flashes of what he once was. And what he once was is something the team could really use in a pivotal 2025-26 season.

Samsonov Has Been Good Before

Despite some struggles, Samsonov has had somewhat recent success in the NHL crease. Going back to the 2022-23 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was the main goalie sharing the net with Matt Murray, among a few others here and there. In 42 games, Samsonov posted a stunning .919 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.33 goals-against average (GAA). He made his name known and was going to be the Leafs’ goalie of the future at the time.

Unfortunately, he could not keep it up, as the next two seasons in Toronto and with the Vegas Golden Knights, his save percentage was nowhere near the .900 mark, and he struggled off the ice as well. He had to take time away from the Maple Leafs in January 2024 for a mental and physical reset. Things went downhill after some good times with the Maple Leafs, as well as before that with the Washington Capitals.

Ilya Samsonov, former Toronto Maple Leaf (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although the 2025-26 season would be three seasons removed from his career-best season, there is always a chance he can find his game again. With his age and renewed mentality, a fresh start in a new place could be the recipe for success.

Edmonton Is the Right Place

A new beginning for the 28-year-old goaltender is exactly what he needs, and what better place than Edmonton? In a city that seems to be constantly yearning for some consistent goaltending, Samsonov could turn things around and make himself known again.

The Oilers are the right team for Samsonov because they’ve done this before. They have become a place to go for players looking for a reset and a change of scenery. Players like Zack Kassian, Evander Kane, and Corey Perry were all able to turn things around after some off-ice issues that caused them problems with their play. The culture and resources in Edmonton seem to be very solid and could be helpful for Samsonov.

Another aspect that could help the veteran goalie is the fact that the Oilers recently made a change at the goalie coach position. A new learning experience for two new guys in Samsonov and new coach Peter Aubry could create good things for them and the team.

Oilers Goalie Competition

Another potentially good thing that could come out of a signing like this is that it could challenge the current tandem for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have been the main men for the team for some time now, but the Oilers are still looking to take that next step. Bringing in a netminder with a career .901 SV% in the playoffs could help things in the locker room.

Ilya Samsonov, former Vegas Golden Knight (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

It has already been speculated that this would be a good idea as it has the potential to spark debate at the Oilers’ backup goalie position, should Samsonov show promise early. Obviously, all of this is dependent on a bounce back for the free agent, and he has a long way to go, but it would be great to see some competition in the goalie room.

If Samsonov can show he’s still got something to offer, should the Oilers throw a professional tryout (PTO) his way, there are options from there. He could become a backup with the big club (ideal situation for him) or start out as a starter with the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Bakersfield Condors and work his way back up from there. It’s always nice to have a third option in net down the road that you can trust.

A salary of roughly $1.9 million has been speculated, though at this point in the year, the Oilers should be able to get that number down should they sign him to a deal. Management has to do a lot of salary cap gymnastics as it is, so a deal could be tough, but if he can perform, it will definitely be worth it.