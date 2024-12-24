Rangers Should Do Everything to Acquire Elias Pettersson

Superstars don’t come along often – and that’s especially true for centers. Elias Pettersson would be that rare talent that the New York Rangers should do everything in their power to acquire if the Swede is available.

Months or even weeks ago, it wouldn’t even be a thought to see Pettersson’s name come up on the rumor mill after he signed an eight-year extension to remain with the Vancouver Canucks.

However, tensions have flared recently, and his scoring rate is down from last season. In 2024-25, the star center is averaging just 0.79 points per game, down from last season’s 1.09. Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin recently addressed the media amid Pettersson’s and other star players’ struggles: “I mean, we’re always looking to see what’s out there and available,” he said regarding potentially shaking things up, according to The Province. “I’m always interested in making this team better.”

Why the Rangers Need to Make the Attempt

If there is any chance the Rangers can come up with a package that the Canucks would consider for Pettersson, general manager and president Chris Drury needs to make it happen.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Mika Zibanejad‘s struggles, all of a sudden, the Rangers need a first-line center, and Pettersson isn’t a traditional first-line center – but a star in the prime of his career who’s locked under contract until he’s in his mid-30s. Spare us his recent slump. The 26-year-old, in the past three years, has averaged 1.11 points per game. That’s just a tick behind Sidney Crosby’s 1.13 pace. Pettersson would be a game-changer for the Rangers and would essentially provide the Original Six franchise with elite play down the middle for the next decade.

What a Rangers Package Could Look Like

He would fill a big need if the Rangers could pull it off. It’s hard to predict what a package would look like. Star players (especially those who play center) rarely become available. But we asked our Canucks writers what they think, and here’s what we agreed the framework could look like: The Rangers would send K’Andre Miller, Zibanejad, prospect Brennan Othmann, and potentially a first-round pick to make Pettersson a Blueshirt.

The deal would give the Canucks a top-four defenseman, a winger with top-six upside whose close to getting an NHL opportunity, and a veteran center who can still be effective inside the top six and a force on the power play. The salary cap should not be a problem either way – but Zibanejad’s no-movement clause could impact this trade. Meanwhile, Pettersson’s no-movement clause doesn’t kick in until July 2025 – so the Canucks may have to decide in the coming months before losing leverage.

Maybe it’s not 100 percent equal value for a player of Pettersson’s caliber, but superstars rarely get traded for fair value. The last time a star center like Pettersson became available was Jack Eichel. The former Buffalo Sabre was traded in 2021 with a third-round pick for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round pick (Noah Östlund), and a 2023 second-round pick (Riley Heidt). Tuch is a well-established top-six winger, and perhaps the Sabres may have another impact NHL player or two. But that’s it – it’s nowhere near the value Eichel brings to a lineup.

The point is Drury should be making an aggressive call. Maybe Zibanejad would welcome a change given all the off-ice distractions and the poor vibes that have surrounded the Blueshirts this season. There is no guarantee the Canucks have even a percentage of appetite to move on from Pettersson – but that shouldn’t stop Drury from swinging for the fences. It doesn’t matter where the Rangers wind up in the standings this season. This won’t be another rebuild, and a move like this would help them for the next decade.