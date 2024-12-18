Rangers Should Only Fire Peter Laviolette in One Scenario

The New York Rangers continue to struggle and are running out of options. They’ve had multiple lineup changes and call-ups and even traded their captain.

It’s not all head coach Peter Laviolette’s fault – and probably not most of it – but the Rangers had Stanely Cup aspirations before the season began. Now, there’s a real chance the Blueshirts, who are currently out of a wild card position, will miss the playoffs.

The Only Reason Rangers Should Fire Laviolette

Unfortunately, there likely is no quick fix to the mess on Broadway right now. Either the group plays more consistently like they did earlier in the season, or 2024-25 will be a lost cause. Firing Laviolette might seem like one of the only options left to save the season. But is it worth it?

Given the success the 60-year-old had in his first season as head coach (winning the Presidents’ Trophy and leading the team to the Eastern Conference Final) – the potential replacement would have to be somebody with recent success at the NHL level and an elite tactician. It would almost have to scream an obvious answer.

The Rangers can’t take the risk and hire the next hot assistant with no head coaching experience at this point in the season. At least right now, it can’t be Jay Leach, who the Rangers were rumored to be interested in during their last head coach vacancy. It also shouldn’t be an interim title to someone on the current staff.

Veteran Coach Market

If you take a look at the veteran coaching market – the names couldn’t be less appealing. This includes the recently fired Drew Bannister and Gerard Gallant. Jay Woodcroft might make some sense, given his success with the Edmonton Oilers, but it’s far from a perfect answer. If Laviolette was coming off another disappointing season, then maybe, but certainly not now. Of course, there’s Joel Quenneville, but there’s almost no chance that hiring would play in New York given his alleged failure to respond to learning about claims that Kyle Beach was sexually assaulted when he was the coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. Many would fantasize about the idea of Barry Trotz, but he likely wouldn’t leave his job as the Nashville Predators general manager to save the Blueshirts.

So if none of those potential candidates are realistic options, then who? It would have to be somebody already employed but potentially on the hot seat. Rangers fans can only dream the Tampa Bay Lightning flame out of their wild card spot and Jon Cooper gets canned. Maybe a reunion with John Tortorella would make sense if the Philadelphia Flyers decide they’ve had enough of him at the end of the season – but there are lower expectations in the City of Brotherly Love, as they continue to build toward the future. So don’t count on that one either.

There is one coach that could get fired by the end of 2024-25 that would have everyone’s attention – that’s Mike Sullivan. The Pittsburgh Penguins, who currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference, are set to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Of course, continuity could be quite valuable in sustaining success – but the Penguins haven’t been winning. You have to think at some point ownership or management will want change.

If and when that happens the Rangers should be all over Sullivan. His two Stanley Cups speak for themselves. Despite an aging and a flawed core, his team from 2020-2024 ranked ninth in expected goals for percentage, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Penguins have seen misfortune many times with poor goaltending. This season alone, Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic have allowed minus-12.5 goals above expected combined in 26 games, according to MoneyPuck. Sullivan would essentially be going from one of the worst goaltending situations in the NHL to one of the best by coming up with a game plan with Igor Shesterkin between the pipes.

Rangers Shouldn’t Fire Laviolette and Expect to Be Better

Of course, any time a team fires a coach during the season it’s an act of desperation. For the Blueshirts, however, issues go far deeper than the coach. One, the defensive group is flawed, as the team is tied for the fourth most high-danger chances allowed in the league, according to Natural Stat Trick.

The other problem has been the off-ice drama surrounding the Rangers since the offseason. From waiving Barclay Goodrow to trading Jacob Trouba – it’s been a complete mess and it’s probably been tough for the group to focus on hockey. A new coach won’t be able to change that immediately.

The best thing the Rangers can do is see everything through for the next month before deciding on a direction – meaning buyers or sellers at the deadline. Regardless Laviolette should remain head coach, as there isn’t a no-brainer coach available on the market. Should someone like Sullivan become available – well – then that’s a different story.