3 Red WIngs’ Trade Partners in 2025 Offseason

With the first week of NHL free agency behind us, all of the notable free agents have either re-signed or joined a new organization by now. With many teams still tinkering with their depth chart as well as others that are managing their salary cap, the NHL offseason is far from over. Attention now turns to the trade market, and teams that struck out in free agency, such as the Detroit Red Wings, are sure to be active in this realm.

The Red Wings have a little over $12 million to play with and have taken care of all their internal business regarding their own free agents. Theoretically, they could opt to sit on their cap space, hope for growth from within this season, and then use their excess cap space to target a big name at the trade deadline next March. However, if they wish to be buyers at the next trade deadline, they probably need to add one or two more pieces to their puzzle to give themselves a chance.

Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman recently stated a desire to add a top-four right-handed defenseman, and insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Detroit was interested in scrappy forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Mason Marchment. These are hints into what the Red Wings might do over the coming weeks and months, and these teams might help them accomplish it.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are still establishing the young core they will build around for the next decade and more. They have been outside of the playoffs for five straight seasons and have been at the bottom of the leage the last three. With Connor Bedard as their centerpiece, they are hoping to push things forward this season, but their only notable move to date was their trade with the Seattle Kraken that landed them winger Andre Burakovsky.

Related: Red Wings 2025-26 Roster Projection 1.0

Rumors have circled defenseman Connor Murphy for a couple years now. The 32-year-old is the second-oldest player on the Blackhawks’ roster, and the veteran of eight seasons in Chicago may appreciate the opportunity to play with a team that is closer to making the playoffs. He has averaged around 20 minutes of ice-time over the last four seasons, he averaged over two blocked shots a game over that same timeframe, and he’s on the final year of his contract at a $4.4 million cap hit.

Murphy would be a good addition on the defensive side of the puck. On the offensive side, the Blackhawks might be looking for a re-roll on winger Lukas Reichel. The 23-year-old German winger has flashed potential throughout his 169 games in Chicago, but he hasn’t been able to put it together. He seems like a prime candidate for a fresh start, especially given the opportunity to escape the pressures of being a first round pick (17th overall in 2020). Reichel might be a good bet for the team’s top nine.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in a retooling phase. They are still one of the top teams in the Atlantic Division, but they have fallen a step behind the Florida Panthers and arguably the Toronto Maple Leafs in the last couple of seasons. Their top prospect, Isaac Howard, won the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player last season. However, the Lightning and Howard are at an impasse in contract negotiations, and all signs point to Tampa Bay trading the winger before they lose his rights next year.

Isaac Howard is your 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner! 🏆



The @TBLightning top prospect put up 52 points in 37 games with @MSU_Hockey and led the nation in points per game! pic.twitter.com/THH8kipyNY — NHL (@NHL) April 11, 2025

Howard, the 31st pick of the 2022 draft, is expected to attend Michigan State University (MSU) for his third and final season with the Spartans. In his run to the Hobey Baker Award, he had 26 goals and 52 points in 37 games and was a clear standout on a talented MSU team. The Hudson, Wisconsin-native has a nose for the net and delights in being able to create offense for his team. If his offensive game at the collegiate level transfers to the professional level, he has the potential to supercharge his team’s offense.

Howard would be a long-term play for the Red Wings, but still one worth invesitigating. With MSU captain (Redmond Savage) and starting goaltender (Trey Augustine) both being Red Wing prospects, the organization has certainly had eyes on Howard throughout his time with the Spartans. If Detroit can swing a deal with the Lightning, the Red Wings would potentially set themselves up for some exciting reinforcements when Michigan State’s season comes to an end.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are probably very popular among NHL GMs right now. The Penguins are reportedly the only team in the league that isn’t actively trying to get better as they begin to prepare for life without their veteran core led by Sidney Crosby. GM Kyle Dubas is open for business and rumors are swirling around a few of their key players, two of which could be a great fit in Detroit.

Yzerman’s stated need for a right-handed defenseman sets them up to be in pursuit of three-time Norris Trophy-winner Erik Karlsson, who just completed his second season in Pittsburgh. The 35-year-old Swedish defenseman is still the player he was going back to his time with the Ottawa Senators: a high-end offensive defenseman that tries to make up for his defensive shortcomings with pure offensive production. To that point, he has 109 points over his two seasons with the Penguins while playing over 23 minutes a night.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Karlsson would not only be a great potential mentor for prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka, but the former would also represent a bridge to the latter’s arrival in the NHL. Additionally, winger Bryan Rust is a Pontiac, Michigan-native who just put up 65 points in 71 games despite playing for a descending Penguins team alst season. The 33-year-old has been a steady presence next to Crosby over the last few years, and he would fit in just as well on the Red Wings’ top line next to Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Karlsson has two years left on his contract at a $10 million cap hit, while Rust has three years left on his with a cap hit of $5.125 million.

Time to Work the Phones

If the Red Wings do nothing else this offseason, they could make an argument that they will be better than they were last season. Their goaltending is better, and there is plenty of reason to expect continued growth from their crop of young talent. However, relying on a single goaltender and the unpredictable nature of prospect development is hardly a strategy for success.

Yzerman will need to work the phones if he intends to improve his roster in a meaningful way. While there aren’t a ton of potential partners for a trade, there are enough possibilities out there that are worth investigating. If they can come to terms on a trade with one of the three teams mentioned above – or even a team not mentioned here – the Red Wings would announce themselves to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference playoff race this season.