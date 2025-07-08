Predicting the Boston Bruins’ 2025-26 Lineup

The NHL Draft is done, and so is the free agency frenzy. Now that the Boston Bruins are done making moves (for now), the roster seems intact. It’s early, but it’s not too early to dive into the lineup projections for this Bruins team. So let’s take a swan dive into that.

Forward Group

Line 1: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak

This one was obvious, right? Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak had undeniable chemistry, and the two were sensational together. During the 2024-25 season, the duo combined for 57 goals. Elias Lindholm started the season slower, but finally picked up the pace, and the trio finally began to click.

The trio spent 93:58 together and finished with a Corsi for percentage (CF%) of 56.63 and generated 6.19 expected goals. They shattered those expectations and scored 16 as a line. It took until the end of the season for them to truly catch their stride, but seeing them start the season together is going to be exciting.

Line 2: Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittlestadt, Fabian Lysell

This line is all about filling in the pieces that make the most sense. Pavel Zacha put together two straight 50-plus point seasons and finished with 47 points. He is versatile and can play the center and winger positions. Casey Mittelstadt is a shoo-in for the second-line center position, which isn’t the worst thing in the world. He is a good passer and has good vision with the puck on his stick. Now, he will have a young skilled winger to play with.

It’s time for Fabian Lysell to crack this roster. It almost feels like he has to make it at this point. There is no denying the skill and the speed that Lysell has. Not to mention, his playmaking creativity and ability to generate good scoring chances.

Fabian Lysell wins a foot race to a loose puck and sets up Marat Khusnutdinov for his fifth goal of the season.



4-4 game. pic.twitter.com/B007Y575p2 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 16, 2025

Lysell is the perfect player to have play behind Pastrnak. Someone who can create offense and bring the element of skill that was missing from last season’s club.

Line 3: Viktor Arvidsson, Matthew Poitras, Fraser Minten

This is the season that the Bruins take a page out of the Boston Red Sox’s playbook. Integrate the youth and let it be a focal point of their roster. It is malpractice to find new reasons or excuses not to play them, especially given that this is a retooling year. Give them opportunities and let them develop under new head coach Marco Sturm.

Poitras is the focal point. He should be able to center the third line and be given the opportunity to do so. He played 40 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins and was a point-per-game player (17 goals, 41 points). He did have 33 total games with the Bruins last season, but spent most of the season in the AHL. It’s time for him to become a full-time NHL player.

Matt Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fraser Minten was the grand prize from the Brandon Carlo trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played six games for the Bruins last season and scored a goal, while also having seven points in 11 games with the Providence Bruins. Between the two, they should look to build more chemistry at the NHL level together and give this team more impactful depth.

Now for the fun part; Viktor Arvidsson. He is a left winger, which fits this line perfectly. He is a good depth player that could look to bounce back in a major way. Helping anchor the younger guys will be key, and he is a player who reached the 50-point mark two seasons ago.

This line has skill, speed, and the potential to produce.

Line 4: Mike Eyssimont, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic

There’s a revolving door that comes with the fourth line. Mark Kastelic was a great addition from the Linus Ullmark trade and performed well. He brings physicality, energy, and production. Sean Kuraly is a familiar face and is a lock for fourth-line duties. Whether he plays center or wing remains to be seen, but versatility is good for that particular line. Tanner Jeannot and Kastelic on a line can be very fun. The number of hits they’ll throw combined will be something to monitor, as they hope to wear down the opponent’s defense. Putting him anywhere else is foolish given the young talent, so this fourth line has more of an edge to play against and some added production.

Defensive Pairs

Pair 1: Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy

The bonafide stallion in Charlie McAvoy and the young buck in Mason Lohrei. This is a pair that will be together to begin the season. This is the season that Lohrei takes the next steps in his career, and there is no better way to do that than to be on the first pair.

Lohrei was often lost defensively, and playing with Andrew Peeke did not net the best results. He did have a good season production-wise, but he needs to improve defensively. Having the mentorship of McAvoy is going to go a long way, much like when Zdeno Chara mentored McAvoy at the beginning of his career.

Both players have good offensive instincts and with McAvoy healthy, this could be a very good pair.

Pair 2: Hampus Lindholm, Henri Jokijarju

No player is as valuable to this back end as Hampus Lindholm is. He was missed tremendously after he missed the season with an injury, and you saw the ripple effects of his absence. His return is massive. Lindholm does well, from transitioning the puck up the ice to being positionally aware in his own end. He can play in all situations, and he, being as good as he is, almost gives the Bruins two top pairings.

Hampus Lindholm, Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jokiharju is more of a third-pair defenseman, but given the lack of depth on the right side, he is penciled in to second-pair duties. He helped tremendously when he was paired with Zadorov, and being paired with Lindholm should help. There is just a glaring need for a right-shot defenseman, and there is a chance they upgrade before the season begins. For now, this is what is in place.

Pair 3: Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke

This pair spent over 300 minutes of ice time together. Both bring a nasty physical edge, and they can also both log big minutes. It’s a reliable third pair, and together the duo finished with 1.92 goals against per 60 minutes, which was among the best of the pairings for the Bruins during the 2024-25 season. Zadorov did see success with Jokiharju, so there is a path to a reunion, but Peeke is his partner for now until a move happens.

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman, Mike Dipietro

There’s no doubt that the crease belongs to Jeremy Swayman. He is looking to put his 2024-25 season in the rearview mirror. Swayman finished with a 3.11 goals-against average (GAA), .892 save percentage (SV%), and a subpar minus-9.1 goals saved above expected. The season as a whole for the Bruins was bad, but Swayman would like to deliver on the $8.25 million per season he is making.

The backup position is where things take a turn. Mike DiPietro just signed a new extension with the club (two years, $812,500 AAV), and it’s a one-way deal. That’s where it gets tricky.

Joonas Korpisalo had a better season compared to the 2023-24 season. A 2.90 GAA and a .892 SV% is a better sign. But someone has to go, and the Bruins could seek to trade him to a team needing goalie help. There is value to be had there.

Unless DiPietro shows he isn’t ready, he’s the man behind Swayman going into the 2025-26 season.

This Is the Roster for Now

The Bruins are retooling, and that’s not a bad thing. They have to turn the page at some point, and this season is the start of that. Sturm will have a lot of youth at his disposal, and they will be integrated into this roster. It could be a tough season for the Bruins, but it’ll be exciting to see the younger guys flourish.