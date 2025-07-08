Flames News & Rumors: Byram, Andersson, Zary & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Buffalo Sabres defenceman Bowen Byram is on the trading block, and the Flames are believed to have interest. Meanwhile, Rasmus Andersson is reportedly only willing to sign a contract extension with one team. In other news, Connor Zary is expected to be signed to a bridge deal in the near future. Last, but not least, Morgan Frost recently agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Byram to the Flames?

Changes are needed for the Buffalo Sabres after missing the playoffs yet again in 2024-25, and one move that they are reportedly looking to do is trading Byram. The talented 24-year-old was a player many expected could sign an offer sheet this summer, though that is no longer possible with the Sabres electing to go to salary arbitration.

Despite the door closing on any potential offer sheets, trade rumors continue to run rampant with Byram, and the Flames are believed to have interest. He lines up from an age perspective with the organization’s timeline, and has all the potential to become a star. It wouldn’t be a cheap price to acquire the young blueliner, but would give the Flames yet another very young and talented piece on the back end.

Andersson Making Trade Difficult on Flames

It’s been quite evident for some time that the Flames will be trading Andersson, though when that trade takes place, and which team is on the other end of the deal, remains to be seen. There is no rush to move the 28-year-old, as he has one season remaining on his contract. General manager (GM) Craig Conroy is simply focused on maximizing a return, though that may not be an easy feat.

Though Andersson only has a six-team no-trade list in his contract, he does have some pull over where he goes. Any team acquiring him would only be willing to do so knowing he would agree to a contract extension, and it sounds as though Andersson isn’t open to doing that with any team other than the Vegas Golden Knights.

Reports have come out recently that the LA Kings and Ottawa Senators showed interest in Andersson, with the Kings reportedly putting together a very big offer. That deal never came to fruition, however, as the Flames blueliner wasn’t willing to agree to an extension with the Kings. While Andersson is well within his right to do what he’s doing, it could result in the Flames getting a far worse return for him than everybody originally envisioned.

Zary Will Sign Short-Term Deal

The Flames have done quick work at signing their restricted free agents (RFAs) to deals this offseason. The only remaining RFA on their roster is Zary. Many are split on whether to give him a long-term deal or opt for a bridge, as it remains somewhat unclear as to what type of player he’ll be in the long run at the NHL level.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Zary is a responsible 200-foot player, though his offensive game hasn’t by any means been dominant yet. He also suffered two scary knee injuries this past season, which could play a part in why the Flames are looking to sign a short-term deal with the young forward, as per Sportsnet’s Eric Francis.

“Expect a two-year bridge deal so the talented youngster can up his value following an injury-riddled season,” Francis wrote in his latest column.

Zary appeared in 54 games this past season, scoring 13 goals and 27 points. Through 117 career games at the NHL level, he’s managed 27 goals and 61 points. Signing a bridge deal could wind up working out to his benefit, as a few strong seasons in 2025-26 and 2026-27 would ensure he’d cash in big on his next contract.

Frost Signs Bridge Deal

Speaking of bridge deals, the Flames recently worked one out for what was another RFA in Frost. The midseason acquisition from the Philadelphia Flyers put pen to paper on a two-year extension worth $8.75 million. The deal will see Frost carry a cap hit of $4.375 million. It also has an eight-team no-trade list.

Frost, who has twice surpassed the 40-point mark in his NHL career, struggled from an offensive standpoint with the Flames, scoring just three goals and 12 points in 32 games. That said, he was somewhat snake-bitten offensively, as he generated far more opportunities than it appears based on his stat line. He should get plenty of opportunities to put up big numbers in 2025-26 on a team that could desperately use some scoring help.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

While it’s been quite quiet for the Flames to begin the offseason, they do have a ton of cap space to make some moves, perhaps in free agency, should they see fit. They may elect to keep that cap space open, however, as they did this past season. Either way, the biggest goal for management right now is to try and find a trade for Andersson that gets them a haul to help improve their future.