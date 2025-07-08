3 Potential Offseason Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Calle Järnkrok

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been going through some changes this summer, and they may continue to make some alterations to their roster if they want to try and bring in any new players through free agency. One player that could find himself on the outside as a potential cap casualty is forward Calle Järnkrok, who could have some interest around the league if anyone is looking to add bottom-six forwards. In this article, let’s take a look at three potential offseason trade destinations for him.

Keep in mind, Järnkrok, who is 33 years old, has a $2.1 million cap hit, and his contract expires after the 2025-26 season. Last season with the Maple Leafs, he scored one goal and added six assists for seven points through 19 games. He dealt with some injury issues, but it seems like he’s ready to make his return next season.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals currently have $4,125,000 in cap space, and they could look to add a depth forward to help add some internal competition at the bottom of their lineup. Järnkrok is an affordable asset, and after they reportedly tried and missed out on signing superstar forward Nikolaj Ehlers, they could pivot to adding some affordable forwards instead.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Capitals will be trying to make another deep run into the playoffs next season, and adding someone like Järnkrok, who has some solid playoff experience, could be a smart move. Through 105 career playoff games, he has scored five goals and added 18 assists for 23 points. While he hasn’t been able to win a Stanley Cup in that time, he is more comfortable in big games and could help the Capitals make a push toward their first championship since 2018 in a depth role.

Seattle Kraken

Järnkrok played with the Seattle Kraken in the 2021-22 season, where he scored 12 goals and added 14 assists for 26 points through 49 games, before finishing off the season with the Calgary Flames after a trade before the 2022 Trade Deadline. With their lack of strong forward depth going into next season, considering a reunion with someone who played well during his previous stint would be a smart move.

The Kraken currently have $10,757,621 in cap space, and while they may not be close to a playoff contender next season, they could take advantage of a potential trade deadline asset. If they buy low on Järnkrok and he pans out, they could flip him at the deadline to a contender for draft picks. Alternatively, if they end up sneaking into a playoff spot and keep him, he would be a valuable rental player.

Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are another team that could benefit from adding some forward depth this offseason. They currently have $28,988,812 in cap space and don’t have the strongest forward group heading into the new campaign, and for a team looking to contend next season, bringing in a guy like Järnkrok would be an almost perfect fit.

All three of these teams could use Järnkrok for the same reason, and he likely wouldn’t cost too much in a trade. The Maple Leafs need to clear some cap space, so realistically, he could probably be pried away in exchange for a late draft pick. Time will tell what the Maple Leafs choose to do with him, but if he ends up on the trade market, I would expect these three teams to check in.

Salary cap data courtesy of PuckPedia.