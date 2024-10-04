Red Wings’ Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for the 2024-25 Season

After coming up one regular-season win shy of making the playoffs last season and making several moves in the offseason, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be in the playoff hunt again this season. The organization hopes to end the eight-season playoff drought, but what will lead the Red Wings to do so, and what could a worst-case scenario look like this season?

Best-Case Scenario

Let’s be honest: a lot of the success for the team this season will end up being dependent on the play on the back end of the ice. After watching the defensive group struggle mightily throughout the 2023-24 season, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman wanted to shore up the position in the offseason but only added Erik Gustafsson via free agency while losing Shayne Gostisbehere (who left via free agency to the Carolina Hurricanes) in the process. The best-case scenario for the defense is that a full year of Simon Edvinsson in the lineup can help stabilize the Red Wings’ blue line while the rest of the group can straighten things up a bit. Yzerman also brought in Tyler Motte, who has been known more as a defensive player, which will hopefully help in the defensive zone as well.

Sticking with the back end of the ice, injuries have riddled and limited Ville Husso’s time in Detroit since being acquired from the St. Louis Blues. Heading into the season, there seems to be a three-goalie situation on the horizon once again with Husso, Alex Lyon, and free-agent signee Cam Talbot. The best-case scenario when it comes to the goalie position is that Husso can stay healthy and build off his strong showing against the Pittsburgh Penguins in his first full preseason game on Oct. 1, where he looked strong and stopped 43 of the 44 shots he faced against an NHL-heavy lineup. While this could create a log jam in the crease, it would be a good problem for the Red Wings after Lyon carried the load for most of last season.

Ville Husso, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Moving from the backend of the ice to the offensive side, the best case for the Red Wings is that a handful of players continue to ride the momentum built off their 2023-24 seasons, including Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane. Raymond, coming off his seven-year extension this offseason, bounced back in a big way last season and carried the load when captain Dylan Larkin fell to injury. Being able to continue his ascent toward becoming a true star in the league would help signify yet another jump for the offense this season. With Kane, this offseason was the first in a couple of years where he was fully healthy and participated in his normal offseason routine and an entire training camp.

After coming to the Red Wings in the middle of last season, Kane showed plenty of flashes of returning to his old self and looking much like the player that earned him the nickname “Showtime.” Building off his strong season and being with the team for an entire season could result in a special season from one of the greatest American-born NHL players.

Related: Are the Red Wings a Playoff Team?

Every team’s goal at the end of the regular season is to make it to the playoffs, and if things line up as hoped, there is no reason not to believe that the Red Wings should not be one of the eight teams from the Eastern Conference to find themselves in a playoff spot. With the aspects mentioned above, as well as players like Vladimir Tarasenko making an impact and hopefully a fully consistent season from Alex DeBrincat, the best-case scenario for the team as a whole is clinching a playoff spot and finally bringing playoff hockey to Little Caesars Arena.

Worst-Case Scenario

On the flip side, things could go awry for the organization if a few things do not work out as hoped. This includes the defense not being able to improve from last season, and there is a possibility of that happening because Yzerman did not make any massive moves to add to his defensive core outside of replacing Gostisbehere. The Husso issue could also end up working against the team if he is unable to either stay healthy or play up to the organization’s expectations. This would put the team in a tough spot regarding what to do with him. If he does not stay healthy, they will still be paying him to either be a third goalie or in the pressbox once again. The biggest saving grace is that they do have Talbot and Lyon, but if Lyon cannot replicate how he played last season, Talbot will have to shoulder the workload.

Sticking with the injury theme last season, with Larkin going down, there were numerous times when the Red Wings seemed to be stuck in the mud offensively. Injuries hitting the lineup could very quickly put a wrench in the team’s goal of making the playoffs and shift the pressure onto players who have not had to be relied on offensively in the past. While this could work out positively (younger players getting a chance in the lineup), there would be plenty of question marks if the team lost a player like Larkin, Raymond, or Kane for an extended period this season.

This season, the worst-case scenario for the Red Wings includes injuries riddling the team, the defense not improving, and just an all-around regression. If this were to happen and the team misses the playoffs, there is a chance that head coach Derek Lalonde’s seat could become warmer, and people could start to question or doubt what Yzerman is doing.

The 2024-25 Season Is a Crucial One

With expectations surrounding the Red Wings continuing to grow heading into the season, the 2024-25 season is set to likely be a crucial one for not just the players but also the man behind the bench (Lalonde) and possibly the man running the show (Yzerman). Suppose things can fully click and align for the organization. In that case, there is a good chance that the Red Wings can follow in the footsteps of the Tigers (Major League Baseball) and the Lions (National Football League) in making a push for the playoffs and giving the city of Detroit even more to be excited about when it comes to their professional sports teams.