St. Louis Blues’ 2024-25 Season Preview and Predictions

The 2024-25 season is almost underway for the St. Louis Blues. It will be the club’s first full season with head coach Drew Bannister at the helm. The season gets underway on Oct. 8 on the road against the Seattle Kraken and it’ll be the first game on North American soil of the entire 2024-25 NHL regular season.

Last season, the Blues missed the playoffs by six points with a record of 43-33-6. Under Bannister, the team went 30-19-5 after a 13-14-1 start under former head coach Craig Berube. The expectations are higher this season with multiple changes to the roster. Let’s preview the 2024-25 season for Bannister and the Blues.

Who Will Score the Most Points?

Prediction: Robert Thomas

To the surprise of nobody, I predict that Robert Thomas will once again lead the team in points. Last season, he put up 26 goals and 60 assists for 86 points to lead the way. He was a first-time All-Star last season and became the star that every Blues fan has expected him to be.

He could be the first Blue to surpass the 100-point mark since Brendan Shanahan had 102 points in the 1993-94 season. He’d also be the seventh player in franchise history to eclipse the number. He’s a legitimate chance to get it done as the focal point and facilitator of the club’s offensive attack. He’ll likely play with goal-scoring wingers all season long. On top of that, he’s by far the best passer on the team, so he’ll be able to feed players like Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours, Brandon Saad, and others.

Overall, Thomas is a heavy favorite to lead the team in points and I believe that will come to fruition. Other players I considered include Kyrou and Buchnevich, but they aren’t as dynamic as him.

Who Will be the Blues’ Most Valuable Player (MVP)?

Prediction: Jordan Binnington

It’s hard not to go with Thomas here, but Jordan Binnington is another solid choice. He had a phenomenal season and if he’s anywhere near that in 2024-25, he can win this award. In 2023-24, Binnington had a 28-21-5 record with a save percentage (SV%) of .913 and goals against average (GAA) of 2.84. It was a return to elite form for him and it was impressive to watch.

As for this season, I don’t see why he won’t replicate or come close to those numbers again. Backup goaltender Joel Hofer will be able to push him again and I think that makes Binnington even better. I also won’t discount the fact that the Blues defense should be a little bit better as well.

The Most Surprising Player

Prediction: Justin Faulk

Justin Faulk has looked impressive in an otherwise bad preseason for the Blues. He looks healthy again and ready to contribute at a high level. A return to 2021-22 form would be ideal for both him and the club. In that season, he recorded 16 goals and 31 assists for 47 points and a plus/minus of plus-41. He played through injuries last season and his numbers show that.

As for predicting his 2024-25 season, Faulk will score over 10 goals and eclipse 55 points for the first time in his career. He’ll be a dynamic part of the club’s attack with stretch passes and his lethal shot.

The Most Impactful Newcomer

Prediction: Dylan Holloway

This is an easy choice despite the number of newcomers for this team. Dylan Holloway is poised to break out this season in St. Louis. The Blues brought he and Philip Broberg in this summer on offer sheets from the Edmonton Oilers. Both of them are obvious breakout candidates for this roster.

Holloway was a first-round pick in the 2020 Draft (14th overall). He scored only six goals in 38 games last season but showed out during the playoffs when the Oilers made a run to the Stanley Cup Final. At 23 years old, he’s in a great position to boost his scoring. If he plays on a line with Thomas or Buchnevich, he’ll be in great company to produce points.

Final Team Points Tally & Playoff Prediction

Prediction: 99 points & First Round Exit

That’s right, I think the Blues will make their way back into the playoffs in 2024-25. The roster is slightly better than last season and that team barely missed the playoffs. They’re in the middle of the Central Division and I expect the Pacific Division to be slightly weaker, so Wild Card positions will be up for grabs.

Overall, my expectations for the 2024-25 Blues might be higher than others. I think the roster will be better and they’ll be right there with other potential Wild Card teams.