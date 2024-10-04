Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Cowan, Lorentz & Niemelä

As the Toronto Maple Leafs approach the conclusion of their preseason, roster decisions loom large. Several players have made headlines, either fighting for their spots on the team or stepping into the spotlight with impressive performances. Here’s a breakdown of the latest developments, including key players to watch as the Maple Leafs finalize their 2024-25 season lineup.

Item 1: Nicholas Robertson – Earned a Roster Spot, Right?

Nicholas Robertson’s strong preseason performance makes it challenging to envision him not making the Maple Leafs roster this season. With five goals (the last five goals the Maple Leafs have scored) in four games, including two game-winners, he’s shown the offence that made him a coveted prospect. His ability to find open spaces and quickly release his shots has to have impressed the coaching staff enough to keep him around. Robertson’s growing confidence, which he attributes to increased puck time and comfort with his shooting technique, suggests he’s ready to transition to a full-time NHL role.

Despite the deep forward lineup, Robertson’s scoring ability and potential contributions on the power play are hard to overlook. He’s also making solid defensive plays while busting rear on the ice. While durability concerns due to past injuries linger, he returned quickly from a minor bump on Thursday night and jumped back into the game. He’s shown nothing but determination and skill. Those two things alone should allow him to grab a spot on this team. Given his recent performances, it’s difficult to argue against his place in the lineup as the Maple Leafs prepare for the upcoming season.

Item 2: Easton Cowan – Rising Star or AHL Bound?

Easton Cowan has emerged as a surprise during training camp, but perhaps not in the way many of us expected. Expectations were high after a solid junior season, but the teenage forward (so far) has put up a solid, but not exceptional, performance. Cowan keeps showing impressive skating, a high hockey IQ, and a natural ability to read the game. However, the look-at-me aspect of last season’s preseason isn’t jumping out. He’s an intriguing prospect for the Maple Leafs’ future top-six lineup, but that might not be this season.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, with limited preseason appearances and his age being a factor, Cowan will likely start the season back in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). This move would allow him to continue developing his game without the pressure of the NHL. If Cowan maintains his form and the Maple Leafs face injuries, he could be an in-season call-up. His progress will be closely monitored, and fans should watch his development with the London Knights.

Item 3: Steven Lorentz – The Under-the-Radar Addition?

One player who has made a significant and surprising impact has been Steven Lorentz. Initially flying under the radar, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward brings a much-needed physical presence to the Maple Leafs. His experience winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers adds invaluable insight to the locker room. He also looked strong in Thursday night’s game.

Lorentz excels in a depth role, contributing to penalty kills and providing a solid defensive presence. While he may not be the top scorer, his versatility makes him a valuable asset as the Maple Leafs look to bolster their lineup. As the preseason winds down, Lorentz is positioning himself as a reliable depth forward, and it seems increasingly likely that he will secure a spot on the roster. It will be no surprise if the Maple Leafs offer him a contract after their last preseason game.

Item 4: Topi Niemelä – Lost in the Shuffle?

Young defenceman Topi Niemelä has been regarded as one of the Maple Leafs’ top prospects for several seasons. However, his preseason performance has been a bit underwhelming compared to expectations. Then again, he didn’t get much chance to show his stuff in preseason games. Niemelä has struggled to find his footing in the preseason despite a solid showing in the rookie tournament. Compared to someone like Marshall Rifai, he’s been almost invisible.

Given the depth the Maple Leafs seem to possess on the blue line currently, Niemelä’s NHL debut might be postponed. The organization is committed to nurturing his development, allowing him to spend another season in the American Hockey League (AHL) to refine his skills. While he still holds significant potential, the Maple Leafs are in no rush to force him into the NHL, especially with other options available. It would seem inevitable that he’ll begin his season in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies.

Item 5: Roster Decisions Loom – How Will it All Shake Out?

As the Maple Leafs gear up for their final preseason game, the competition for roster spots is intensifying. Players like Robertson, Cowan, Lorentz, and Rifai are in the spotlight as management weighs the best options for the team.

With cap constraints and the ever-present risk of injuries, the decisions made now will have lasting implications for the roster. Veteran additions like Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson add depth but complicate matters as the coaching staff looks to balance experience with youth. The final cuts will be closely watched as Toronto aims to strike the right chord with their lineup ahead of the regular season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ preseason has offered a glimpse into the future, showcasing the talents of young players like Robertson and Cowan alongside the emerging depth of veterans like Lorentz and Rifai. As the organization prepares for the start of the 2024-25 season, the decisions made in the coming days will be crucial in shaping the team’s move forward. With high expectations set for this season, fans will be eager to see how the final roster pans out and how these players will contribute to the Maple Leafs’ success.