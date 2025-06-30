Red Wings Free Agency Guide: Top Targets & Analysis for 2025

Now that the 2025 NHL Draft has wrapped up, the Detroit Red Wings can turn their focus to free agency. As is tradition, free agents are allowed to sign with teams starting at noon on July 1.

Steve Yzerman and Detroit’s management team have several needs to address. They’ve been outlined in great detail here.

One improvement that is no longer needed is in net. On Saturday, Detroit acquired goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks for Petr Mrazek, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

There’s still work to be done, though. Yzerman and Todd McLellan have a strong desire to become a tougher team to play against, create more high-danger opportunities, and become a more cohesive team defensively.

Today, we’ll dive into a handful of targets that could be pursued in the coming days. Note that the rankings below are based on player talent, organizational fit, and contract projections collectively.

Red Wings Priority No. 1: Top-Line Forward

Targets & Contract Projections:

RW Mitch Marner – Seven years, $13 million AAV

LW Nikolaj Ehlers – Seven years, $8.25 million AAV

LW Brad Marchand – Three years, $7.5 million AAV

RW Brock Boeser – Seven years, $8 million AAV

A top-line forward is Detroit’s most pressing need. It will also be the most difficult to accomplish.

Marner is clearly the top player available this summer. Coming off of a 102-point campaign, he’ll have no shortage of suitors. Adding him would immediately vault the Red Wings’ top six into playoff contender status.

The problem, though, is that Marner will be in such high demand that the probability that he’d sign in Detroit is pretty low. He may prefer a team out west (Vegas?) to get away from the red-hot Toronto spotlight. The Red Wings have the cap space to offer a high-AAV deal over a seven-year contract, but so do a lot of teams. Sure, Detroit’s new facility, their Original Six status, the McLellan/Yzerman combination, great ownership, and their status as an up-and-coming team are appealing, but other teams can offer appealing perks like a prime geographic location and tax-free state status.

The next tier down is a better bet for Detroit – Ehlers, Marchand, and Boeser. Ehlers registered 24 goals and 62 points last year for the Winnipeg Jets and has been pretty consistent from a goals-per-game standpoint since entering the league. He’s excellent when it comes to zone entries and creating opportunities, but also holds his own defensively. His 1.54 goals against per 60 at five on five ranked 10th-best among forwards who played 500-plus minutes last year.

Nikolaj Ehlers will be in high demand this offseason. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

With Marchand, you know what you’re going to get. Production and abrasiveness are his calling cards, obviously. He’s 37, though. He hasn’t slowed down too much, but you have to wonder when the decline will speed up. Plus, there’s always going to be an injury concern with his style of play.

Finally, Boeser is a shoot-first winger that doesn’t generate a ton of high-danger opportunities. He has value, for sure, but isn’t the best fit for Detroit’s top line. He’s not a driver, either.

Red Wings Priority No. 2: Top-Four Defenseman (Or Two)

Targets & Contract Projections:

LD Vladislav Gavrikov – Seven years, $8.5 million AAV RD Aaron Ekblad – Seven years, $8.25 million AAV LD Ivan Provorov – Seven years, $7.75 million AAV RD Nick Perbix – Three years, $3 million AAV RD Brent Burns – One year, $5 million AAV

Like Marner above, Gavrikov is the top option here by a good margin. He was one of the league’s best defensive defensemen last year and recorded the highest Defense Rating (+14.3) according to Hockey Stat Cards. For reference, Moritz Seider finished ninth at +9.6.

If the Red Wings miss out on a top forward, but land Vladislav Gavrikov, I’d still consider their offseason to be successful. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In addition, Gavrikov played the 18th-most minutes against elite competition last season, only allowed six goals against the league’s best, and maintained a positive shot and chance share. If the Red Wings were able to sign him, they’d have three bonafide top-pair defenseman on the roster, with Seider and Simon Edvinsson being the others. Plus, he’d be reunited with Todd McLellan and Trent Yawney, who coached him in Los Angeles and helped him develop into the premier defensive defenseman that he is.

Ekblad and Provorov are a step down from Gavrikov, but can still hold their own playing heavy minutes. Ekblad, of course, was a pivotal figure in Florida’s back-to-back Stanley Cup runs (plus their Final loss the year prior). Provorov has the ability to play both sides, too. He’s a highly mobile defenseman that brings a little more offense than Ekblad.

An underrated defenseman, Nick Perbix could be a sneaky good add for the Red Wings. The 6-foot-4 blueliner plays a suffocating game and is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential. A former Olympian, Perbix is excellent in transition, rating highly when it comes to zone exits plus entries on the offensive side.

I don't think enough people are talking about how Nick Perbix could be an outstanding/reasonably priced addition for Detroit and thrive alongside Simon Edvinsson. #LGRW



(h/t to @ShutdownLine) pic.twitter.com/nd75K8GhfL — Tony Wolak (@TonyWolak) June 23, 2025

And, finally, Brent Burns could provide positive value if the Red Wings were able to get him on a one-year deal. He and Jaccob Slavin were Carolina’s go-to pair against elite competition and he can still produce offensively (29 points in 82 games last season).

If the Red Wings are unable to land a top-flight defenseman, I fully expect them to revisit their trade options. K’Andre Miller and Rasmus Andersson would be the top targets in that scenario.

Red Wings Priority No. 3: Second-Line Forward

Targets & Contract Projections:

LW Patrick Kane – One year, $4.5 million AAV RW Andrei Kuzmenko – Three years, $4.5 million AAV

There are only two players listed here for a reason. Kane is Plan A. Kuzmenko is Plan B. If Detroit can’t sign either player, then they can bring in someone from the group below and slot them into the top six.

I fully expect Kane to re-sign with the Red Wings. He has established chemistry here with Detroit’s top forwards and on the power play, plus there’s motivation to not uproot his family.

Red Wings Priority No. 4: Depth Scoring Forward

Targets & Contract Projections:

RW Anthony Beauvillier – Three years, $3.5 million AAV LW Gustav Nyquist – One year, $3.5 million AAV RW Jack Roslovic – Three years, $4 million AAV LW Anthony Mantha – One year, $1.5 million AAV LW Victor Olofsson – Two years, $3.25 million AAV

Detroit needs more depth scoring – their bottom six simply didn’t generate enough offense in 2024-25. Beauvillier can help in this regard.

The 28-year-old tallied 18 goals between Pittsburgh and Washington last season. In addition, his five-on-five iHDCF/60 (5.04) ranked 12th among NHL forwards who played at least 500 minutes.

Anthony Beauvillier while skating with the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Old friends Nyquist and Mantha could be good additions as well. Nyquist is a little more flexible when it comes to roles and lineup spots, but Mantha could come cheap after tearing his ACL early in the 2024-25 season.

Roslovic registered 22 goals for the Hurricanes in a limited role, and his 1.17 goals per 60 at five on five tied that of Leon Draisaitl and William Nylander. Some regression is expected, but not as much as you’d think. He had a 15.8 percent all-situations shooting percentage last year, compared to his 12.4 percent career average. Roslovic is also a versatile player – he can play all three forward positions, both special teams, and skate up and down the lineup. That said, he’ll likely be the most expensive depth scoring option of the players listed above.

Lastly, Olofsson has a cannon of a shot, but doesn’t provide much when it comes to team defense. He will get you 15-20 goals in a depth role, though.

Red Wings Priority No. 5: Bottom-of-the-Lineup Forward

Targets & Contract Projections:

LW Michael Eyssimont – One year, $1 million AAV RW Mason Appleton – Two years, $2.5 million AAV C Nico Sturm – Two years, $2.5 million AAV C Nick Bjugstad – One year, $2 million AAV LW Andreas Athanasiou – One year, $1 million AAV

This category is essentially the Tyler Motte replacement. Ideally, the Red Wings pick up someone who can play multiple roles further down in the lineup, make the team harder to play against, and, if possible, improve the penalty kill.

Red Wings Priority No. 6: AHL Depth

Targets:

LW Max Comtois

RD Cameron Crotty

C Alex Limoges

LW Carson Meyer

LW Joe Snively

LD Jarred Tinordi

The Grand Rapids Griffins have several players departing and need to find replacements to insulate Detroit’s top prospects.

Final Word

Yzerman has certainly been busy over the last week, and, with free agency opening up on Tuesday, that will continue.

Ideally, the Red Wings sign Ehlers, Gavrikov, Kane, Beauvillier, and Eyssimont to address their organizational needs. They may need to shed some salary to do so, though. It’s a tall task, but not impossible. Addressing these goals will position the Red Wings well within the Atlantic Division and give them an opportunity to reach the postseason in 2026.

Data courtesy of PuckIQ, All Three Zones, NHL.com, Hockey Stat Cards, and Natural Stat Trick.