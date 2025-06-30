Penguins Need to Be a Playoff Team in 2025-26

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a rebuilding phase. Kyle Dubas, president of hockey operations and general manager, has made it clear that he does not plan to rush this process or the team’s return to the playoffs. The Penguins ended their playoff streak of 16 consecutive seasons in 2022-23 and have not returned to the postseason ever since. Dubas does not just want to sneak in or make a first round exit; he wants his team to be a legitimate contender when they return to the playoffs. That is definitely not a bad plan; however, an argument could be made that Pittsburgh desperately needs to return to the postseason to continue building in the right direction.

Penguins Should Be Aiming For the Postseason

When Pittsburgh returns to the postseason, Dubas wants it to be for a long time. He is not expecting his team to make the playoffs next season, and he is okay with that. However, there should be more urgency within the organization to make a return to the postseason. Even if the Penguins barely squeak in, they would still be in. The atmosphere and the competition are different in the postseason, and gaining that experience is a vital part of becoming a contender.

If the Penguins were to make the playoffs next season, there is a high chance they would be eliminated in the first round. Pittsburgh is not just going to become a competitive playoff team overnight, and postseason experience in the NHL is something they desperately need. This is especially true for their younger players. During the 2005-06 season, Sidney Crosby’s rookie season, the team finished with 58 points, which was second-to-last in the league. The following season, they made the playoffs and lost in the first round, and then in the 2008-09 season, they won the Stanley Cup. Every trip to the postseason is different, and different things are learned along the way.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Anytime the Penguins and the playoffs are being discussed in the same conversation, it is impossible not to talk about Crosby. He has been the heart and soul of the team for 20 seasons, and at 37 years old, he is still playing at an elite level. This season, he scored 33 goals and had 91 points in 80 games. He also clinched his 20th season averaging a point per game, a record previously held by Wayne Gretzky. He has won three Stanley Cups and two Conn Smythe Trophies over the course of his career. With two more years left on his current contract, the organization owes it to him to do everything they can to get back to the playoffs.

Dubas Still Has a Lot to Do

With the draft in the rearview and free agency right around the corner, Dubas is not slowing down anytime soon. He is building for the future, and so far, he has done a decent job. However, missing the playoffs next season should not be a sacrifice he is willing to make. There will more than likely be a handful of young players on the roster next season, and the sooner they experience the NHL playoffs, the better.

Getting the chance to learn and play alongside Crosby in the postseason would not only enhance a young player’s career path, but it would also accelerate Pittsburgh’s timeline. If the Penguins miss the playoffs next season for the fourth year in a row, it will significantly handicap their development. Dubas has a tendency to be a bit unconventional, but he definitely has a plan. Free agency officially opens on Tuesday, July 1. Will he make a big trade and help his team be more competitive next season?