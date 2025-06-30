2025-26 Blue Jackets Roster Projection 2.0: Forwards Taking Shape

The Columbus Blue Jackets went into the 2025 NHL Draft hoping to get some clarity on what their roster could look like in the fall. Thanks to a trade and a contract extension, they got some clarity. However, some questions do remain.

Welcome to our 2025-26 Blue Jackets’ roster projection 2.0, the before free agency edition. In our roster projection 1.0 from the end of May, the team faced significant questions.

GM Don Waddell had a desire to make multiple moves to improve his team. He has made a couple important moves. We expect there to be more during the summer. Things are starting to come into focus on the eve of free agency which opens on Tuesday.

Forwards

Before the draft started, the Blue Jackets acquired center Charlie Coyle and winger Miles Wood from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for prospect Gavin Brindley and two draft picks. This helped answer what the bottom-six could look like.

In Coyle, the Blue Jackets get an experienced, right-shot center who can play in any situation. He could play on the wing if needed as well.

In Wood, the Blue Jackets get a bottom-six fixture who likes to cause chaos and disruption with his speed. He can occasionally add some offense too.

Considering none of the pending UFA’s have signed since we released projection 1.0, it’s a sign that most of them will end up on the market. There’s always the chance Waddell revisits some of these situations such as James van Riemsdyk later on.

The Blue Jackets’ forwards are starting to take shape thanks to adding Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In addition, none of the main RFA’s have signed. That group consists of Dmitri Voronkov, Mikael Pyyhtia and Jordan Harris. Pyyhtia was previously qualified as a result of needing insurance to play in the World Championships. Qualifying offers must be submitted by Monday at 5 P.M. eastern time.

With Coyle and Wood now in the fold, here is a look at what the potential Blue Jackets’ roster might look like. We will assume Voronkov’s contract gets done.

Dmitri Voronkov – Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood – Jack Williams – Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Aston-Reese

The forwards are starting to take shape. The Blue Jackets do have multiple options on how these lines could be arranged. Coyle fits the 3C role.

This makes where Sillinger plays interesting. He could play on the wing anywhere in the top-nine. He could also play center with Coyle on the right wing.

What is apparent is that the presence of Coyle and Wood improves the depth of the bottom-six. It also suggests that there isn’t much room in that part of the lineup.

The Blue Jackets will continue to explore their options for another top-six player. With all that in mind, players like Sean Kuraly, Justin Danforth and perhaps van Riemsdyk could be moving on.

Others in the organization like Luca Del Bel Belluz could fight their way to a roster spot also. Can Williams win the 4C spot? Where does Chinakhov slot in? The questions up front mostly lie on how position battles shake out. This could look even more different if the Blue Jackets do land another impact forward.

Overall, the depth is looking good at this point in the offseason.

Defense

The Blue Jackets were able to take care of an important piece of business on Sunday when they signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a four-year contract extension. That was needed after missing out on Noah Dobson.

Fabbro’s extension solidified the right side. Here was what the projected pairs look like now.

Zach Werenski – Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk – Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen – Erik Gudbranson

Jordan Harris (RFA)

Fabbro could easily outperform his cap hit of $4.1 million over the next four seasons. He’s brought a steadying presence next to Werenski.

NEWS: #CBJ have signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a 4-year contract extension through the 2028-29 NHL season.



The 27-year-old has recorded 25-73-98 and 613 blocked shots in 377 career NHL games with Columbus and Nashville.https://t.co/FqGh4nXTlT — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) June 29, 2025

There is room to add to this unit. Ivan Provorov is still not signed as of this writing. Waddell said he was going to revisit that situation. But unless they can bridge the sizeable gap that existed, Provorov will hit market.

Should that happen, Waddell also indicated that they’d continue exploring the D market. Their priority now would be on the left side. Bowen Byram perhaps if it’s a trade? On the free agent market, players like Vladislav Gavrikov, Brian Dumoulin and Ryan Lindgren are lefties looking for a new deal.

The overarching question here is if Mateychuk is ready for the full-time role in the top-four. Or do the Blue Jackets feel they need to add a player to allow Mateychuk to play on the third pair in just his second full-time season?

In all, the Fabbro extension was a big lift to the state of the Blue Jackets’ defense.

Goaltending

When last we spoke on the goaltending, the Blue Jackets had three goalies who all needed waivers. Now they have two thanks to a trade.

The Blue Jackets traded goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a fifth rounder, pick 160 at the 2025 NHL Draft. That pick became Oshawa Generals center Owen Griffin.

For Tarasov, that was an expected outcome since he was the one without a contract coming off a tough season. With Jet Greaves’ emergence showing he’s ready for a more full-time role, someone had to go.

Unless something changes, we are not expecting Elvis Merzlikins to be moved or bought out. I wouldn’t rule out the Blue Jackets bringing in another goalie though as depth if they feel there’s a veteran out there that could help them.

It’s very possible the 2025-26 season will start with a tandem of Merzlikins and Greaves in net. No matter how it shakes out, this unit has to be better if the team hopes to make the playoffs.