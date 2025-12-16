Red Wings Still Need to Add a Defenseman

I’m sure many of you would have preferred to see the Detroit Red Wings acquire star defenseman Quinn Hughes. But the organization was unwilling to part with the equivalent of Simon Edvinsson, Marco Kasper, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, and a first-round pick for one and half years of Hughes and nothing guaranteed beyond that. Frankly, I’m OK with that.

A blueliner is still needed, though. Detroit’s defensive play must be better if they want to break through and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Red Wings Defense & High-Danger Chances Against

Looking at the data, the Red Wings rank 22nd in the league when it comes to five-on-five scoring chances against (28.04), high-danger chances against (11.58), and high-danger goals against (1.43) – all per 60. Not only are the Red Wings giving up a lot of quality chances, a disproportionate amount are hitting the back of the net.

The Red Wings need to do a better job of owning their net front. Opponents have too much freedom in close. (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Better defensive play would reduce the high-danger chances against, and, in turn, decrease the amount of goals going in.

On an individual basis, everyone besides Simon Edvinsson and Moritz Seider have struggled to prevent quality chances against. (In fact, Edvinsson and Seider have been outstanding for Detroit.)

Red Wings defensemen and their HDCA/60 and xGA/60 at five on five for the 2025-26 season. (Tony Wolak/The Hockey Writers)

Of note, the third pair needs improvement. While Travis Hamonic and Jacob Bernard-Docker look fine on the chart above, they—along with Albert Johansson—have given up far too many goals. In addition, it’s clear that Axel Sandin-Pellikka is still acclimating to the NHL, and the 13.97 high-danger chances against per 60 he’s allowed at five on five is evidence of that.

Adding a mauler could help. Someone similar to Luke Schenn, Brayden McNabb, or Tyler Myers. Or even a blueliner with strong defensive zone metrics like Ty Emberson, Brett Kulak, Joel Hanley, or Parker Wotherspoon. It may be an antiquated take to suggest acquiring a mean, stay-at-home defenseman, but that’s exactly what the Red Wings need right now. A player of this type would balance out the third pair and could jump into a bigger role late in games when preserving a lead.

Related: Red Wings Scoring Projections for 2025-26

In the meantime, Todd McLellan and Trent Yawney should place an emphasis on owning the net front – a mandate to Detroit’s defensemen and centers. Do not let opponents get in position to tip pucks or slam home rebounds. If anyone tries to enter the home plate area, make them regret it. Detroit’s coaching staff should also monitor Sandin-Pellikka’s defensive zone play to ensure they’re maximizing his development and no bad habits take hold.

Final Word

Detroit needs to play stronger and meaner around their own net. If they can reduce the number of high-danger chances against, their goalies stand to benefit and could see an improvement in their performance. Plus, Less goals against should lead to more wins and points, which will give them a better shot of making the playoffs, of course. And in the playoffs, there is an uptick in intensity and physicality, especially in the slot and around the net front. Why wait until the postseason to adopt this brand of hockey?

Whether it’s through internal improvements, an acquisition, or both the Red Wings need to prioritize getting tougher around their net. Remember, a couple points here and there could be the difference between a playoff berth and the postseason drought continuing.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.