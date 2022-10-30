Red Wings: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Adam Erne

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, I noted that Adam Erne was one of the Detroit Red Wings’ biggest bounce-back candidates. So far, he’s well on his way to doing so, as he already has two goals and five points in eight games. Keep in mind, Erne had just 19 points to go along with a minus-22 rating last season, so this kind of start is very encouraging to see. However, could his rise in play lead to him being moved by this season’s trade deadline? I’d certainly say there’s a chance.



Erne is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), so if he continues to play this well and Detroit ends up out of the playoff picture, he will be a prime rental candidate. His chances of being dealt are also heightened due to the Red Wings having very strong forward depth. When players like Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, and Oskar Sundqvist all return, it may force a bottom-six forward like Erne out of the lineup. The possibility of that happening increases even more if Jakub Vrana returns to the ice this season. Therefore, all of these reasons make me believe we could see an Erne trade this campaign. Let’s now look at three potential landing spots for him.

Winnipeg Jets

After a disappointing 2021-22 season, the Winnipeg Jets appear to be heading in the right direction this campaign. Currently sporting a 5-3-0 record, they are ranked second in the Central Division and will be aiming to maintain a playoff position from here. Yet, when observing their forward core, I’d argue that they could use a bit of help in their bottom six. Therefore, perhaps they could be interested in a player like Erne if he’s made available.

Adam Erne, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Depth scoring was an issue for the Jets last season, and it’s a trend that we could see continue this year if they do not address their depth. Erne has the potential to be an upgrade over current bottom-six forwards like Morgan Barron, David Gustafsson, and Axel Jonnson-Fjallby if he continues to produce at the pace he has been. With that, he would give the Jets a bit more sandpaper in their lineup, while also being an option to help strengthen their penalty kill.

The Jets also have cap space available to afford Erne’s $2.1 million cap hit with relative ease. At the time of this writing, they have over $3.3 million of cap space, so they would still have money left if they acquired Erne even without salary retention. As for a return in this kind of transaction, the Red Wings would likely seek a third-round pick, given Erne’s hot start to the year.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche currently have a rather underwhelming 4-4-1 record. It has been a slow start for the reigning Stanley Cup champions, but that’s due to the serious injury troubles they are dealing with. At this juncture, Gabriel Landeskog, Darren Helm, and Valeri Nichushkin are sidelined with injuries. Since each of these players are wingers, I wonder if the Avalanche could make a push for Erne.

Players like Anton Blidh, Martin Kaut, and even defenseman Jacob MacDonald have tried to fill in as bottom-six replacements, but none of those options have been working. Therefore, it’s getting to a point where the Avalanche would be wise to explore the trading market. Erne would surely be a nice addition to their third line, and this is especially true if he can maintain his hot start.

However, in this situation, the Avalanche would need the Red Wings to retain some salary due to their limited cap space. Therefore, besides a third-round pick, Colorado would need to add more to the deal. Perhaps Kaut could be a player who the Red Wings would be open to taking a chance on. He is a former first-rounder who has not been able to become a mainstay in the Avalanche’s lineup, but maybe a change of scenery could help him get back on track with his development.

Washington Capitals

Like the Avalanche, the Washington Capitals have started this season very shorthanded due to injuries. However, even with this being the case, they currently have a 5-4-0 record, and that’s pretty impressive when noting that several of their injured players are notable ones. Nicklas Backstrom and Carl Hagelin are currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), while top-six wingers Tom Wilson and Connor Brown are also out. Thus, this is a Capitals team that could use a forward, and Erne certainly could be a player worth pursuing because of it.

Washington Capitals celebrate Alex Ovechkin’s 700th goal, Feb. 22, 2020 (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When looking at a potential fit for Erne in Washington’s lineup, it’s clear that he could work on either their third or fourth line. Although youngsters Aliaksei Protas and Beck Malenstyn are doing a decent job in those roles, Erne would be an upgrade over both of them. With that, he could even fill in on their second power-play unit due to his solid net-front presence ability, while also spending time on their penalty kill.

Similar to the Avalanche, the Red Wings would need to retain some of Erne’s cap hit to help facilitate this move. Along with a third-round pick, one roster player who could intrigue general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman in this move is Joe Snively. The 26-year-old has found himself out of the Capitals’ lineup but also has seven points in 14 career NHL games. Maybe he’s a player worth taking a gamble on. At worst, he would serve as a decent depth-forward option.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Red Wings decide to part ways with Erne. Truthfully, I think it’s necessary if Detroit does not envision him as a long-term part of their roster. Alas, if he’s officially made available by Yzerman, don’t be surprised to see these three clubs make a push to acquire him.