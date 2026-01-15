Red Wings Trade Target: Dougie Hamilton

For the Detroit Red Wings—and all other hockey teams—being in the right place at the right time is paramount to success.

There’s one more factor, though, and that’s being ready at that particular moment. How you show up is equally as important as being in the right place at the right time.

This is how goals are scored and saves are made. It’s also how trades are completed.

Right now, an opportunity is brewing in New Jersey. The relationship between the Devils and defenseman Dougie Hamilton has soured, and there’s a good chance he’s dealt soon. The Red Wings need to seize this moment – 1) it’s the right time and 2) Detroit is well-prepared for a trade given their organizational depth and abundance of cap space. Now, they just need to show up in the right place to get a deal done – Tom Fitzgerald’s inbox.

Red Wings Need to Target Hamilton

Detroit is reportedly in the mix for Hamilton’s services, which tracks with the Red Wings’ need to add defensive depth. Hamilton isn’t exactly what I originally had in mind, but he addresses the need nonetheless.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

He has been deployed in a top-four role with the Devils this season and roughly 40 percent of his time has been defending against elite completion. During that time, Hamilton has a positive high-danger chances differential (54.6 percent) – topping that of Jonas Siegenthaler (45.3 percent) and Luke Hughes (46.3 percent) in similar minutes.

In addition, he’s only been on the ice for 2.04 goals against per 60 at five in five. For reference, that’s in a similar ballpark as Moritz Seider (2.02) and Simon Edvinsson (2.32), though Detroit’s duo has a slightly more difficult deployment. Similarly, his 7.59 goals against per 60 while shorthanded shows that he can kill penalties effectively, too. Hamilton has played the third-most penalty kill minutes among Devils blueliners (63:12).

The knock on 32-year-old—apart from the $9 million cap hit through 2028—is that his offensive game has declined. His 4.46 shooting percentage is below his career average and he’s only been on the ice for 1.8 goals for at five on five. That said, New Jersey’s shot attempts, high-danger chances, and expected goals for are very respectable when Hamilton is on the ice, suggesting that his “decline” is more related to puck luck than player impact.

Cost for Detroit to Acquire Hamilton

For any deal to be completed, Hamilton would need to accept a move to Detroit – whether that’s through his 10-team trade list or making an exception for the Red Wings. And if he approves, the cost likely won’t be very high. We’ve reached the point in the Hamilton/Devils where this is more of a change of scenery cap dump than anything – like the Jacob Trouba trade to Anaheim.

It’s believed that the cost could be in the range of a modest draft pick and a depth NHLer, with the pick being anywhere from a second to a fourth depending on the player included in the deal. The reason for such a low cost is the cap hit – not many teams can take on $9 million over the next two-plus years. Detroit can, though. And New Jersey desperately needs the cap space.

This has the potential to be a win-win. Detroit has the assets to make a deal and would greatly benefit from Hamilton’s presence. On the other side, the Devils would free up $9 million from the books over the next few years.

Final Word

Given Hamilton’s potential impact, fit on Detroit’s blue line, and the relatively low cost, the Red Wings should be aggressive in pursuing the defenseman. He’d be a natural fit next to either Ben Chiarot or Simon Edvinsson, and would allow Detroit to be more strategic with Axel Sandin-Pellikka’s deployment this season. Plus, the team needs defensive depth to solidify their playoff position down the stretch.

Moving into the future, Hamilton gives the Red Wings another towering defenseman with loads of experience. And if they decide to move on from Chiarot in the offseason, Hamilton could seamlessly step into his role – just on the right side. Overall, he’d be a great acquisition if the Red Wings can seize the opportunity at hand.

Data courtesy of NHL.com, Natural Stat Trick, PuckPedia, and PuckIQ.