Devils Trade Dougie Hamilton to Sharks in Suggested Deal

There has been a ton of drama surrounding Dougie Hamilton recently, and after being listed as a healthy scratch in a recent New Jersey Devils game, trade rumors have begun to circulate, as many analysts and fans believe Hamilton’s time with the Devils is coming to an end. After a statement from his agent began to circulate on social media that seemingly took a shot at how the Devils were handling him, it became an assumption that the two sides were looking for a fresh start.

Elliotte Friedman reported that the Devils tried trading Hamilton to the San Jose Sharks in the summer, but things didn’t work out at that time, as Hamilton utilized his trade protection to reject a trade there. Indirectly, that didn’t allow the Devils to be big-time players in their pursuit of superstar defender Quinn Hughes, due to their lack of cap space, but with that being said, it’s possible the Sharks and Devils go back to the negotiating table.

Friedman did mention that things may be different now, as the Sharks seem to be competitive, but other teams may be interested in bringing him in. In this article, we are going to take a look at a mock trade that sends Hamilton to the Sharks.

Keep in mind, this is simply a hypothetical idea. Other than Friedman mentioning previous interest, the Sharks haven’t been connected to Hamilton again, and while there are rumors that Hamilton is looking for a fresh start, there seems to be nothing imminent on the table right now.

Sharks Acquire Hamilton, Devils Land Draft Pick & Cap Space

Hamilton has three seasons left on his contract, which has a $9 million cap hit. According to PuckPedia, the Sharks currently have a little under $8.3 million in cap space, but moving a couple of players to long-term injured reserve (LTIR) or moving one contract to the American Hockey League (AHL) should give them the room they need to make a move and take on his full contract without retention.

The Devils likely won’t be looking for a massive trade package in return. While they could try to sell Hamilton to the highest bidder and maximize a trade return, the more realistic outcome is that they move him for a draft pick or a prospect, and will shift to using their newfound cap space elsewhere. Hamilton has leverage and can essentially choose where he wants to go, limiting what the Devils can get in return.

Realistically, the Sharks acquire Hamilton in exchange for their own 2026 fourth-round pick and their own 2028 seventh-round pick. The Sharks have two fourth-round selections in 2026 and two seventh-round selections in 2028, so moving their second one in each round and only picking once in each round to bring Hamilton in doesn’t seem like a bad move for them.

This is a deal that helps the Sharks by stabilizing their defensive depth, and it gives them a veteran defender who likely steps into a leadership role right away. The Devils, who have struggled this season, may look to use that cap space to improve elsewhere in hopes of salvaging what has seemingly been a rough campaign for them.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.