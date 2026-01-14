Flames News & Rumors: Andersson, Kadri, Coleman & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, it sounds like management is beginning to get more aggressive in their goal of trading Rasmus Andersson. Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri is open to being traded to a Stanley Cup contender. In other news, Blake Coleman, another potential trade candidate, has been placed on injured reserve. Last, but not least, Martin Pospisil has been loaned to the Calgary Wranglers on a conditioning stint.

Flames Hope to Trade Andersson in Near Future

Dating all the way back to the 2024-25 season, it’s felt as though Rasmus Andersson’s time with the Flames was slowly coming to an end. That remains to be the case, as the Flames continue to have every intention of trading the pending unrestricted free agent ahead of the trade deadline in early March.

Based on a recent report from Elliotte Friedman, a trade could wind up happening well before March. In fact, on his most recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman explained how Flames management would prefer to get a deal done ahead of the Olympic break, which will begin on February 6.

Should the Flames pull the trigger, the haul is expected to be a large one. Andersson, who has been a very reliable top-four defenceman throughout his entire career, is having a superb season with 29 points through 45 games.

Kadri Open to Being Moved to Contender

Though the Flames aren’t pushing as hard to move Nazem Kadri, that could change between now and the trade deadline. The 35-year-old, who is under contract through the 2028-29 season, has had an up-and-down season to date with a team-leading 32 points.

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

The issue with trading Kadri is that he has say over the matter with a 13-team no-trade list. That said, it does sound as though the veteran centreman is open to moving to a contender. There has also been a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period that the Flames are willing to retain money should they get an offer they see fit, which would be key for other teams given that Kadri carries a $7 million cap hit.

Coleman Placed on Injured Reserve

Another potential trade candidate heading into the trade deadline is Blake Coleman. The always-reliable 34-year-old is having a strong season with a team-leading 13 goals, and is said to have interest from a number of teams across the NHL. That said, a recent injury may change things.

Coleman suffered an injury last Thursday versus the Boston Bruins, and was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Though he is considered day-to-day at this point, Flames fans will want to monitor this to see if it winds up becoming a lingering injury. Whether being showcased for a trade or not, he’s a player this team needs in the lineup in order to have success.

Pospisil Set to Return to Game Action

Things have been frustrating as of late for Martin Pospisil, who has yet to play a game this season after suffering an injury during training camp. The 26-year-old, who provides excellent physicality, has been missed in the lineup this season.

Martin Pospisil, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Though things have been rather quiet on the Pospisil front, it seems he’s doing much better from a health perspective, as it was announced Tuesday morning that he’s been assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) on a conditioning stint. Assuming that goes well, he could be back in the Flames lineup in the coming weeks.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames have two games remaining this week, the first of which will come on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks. That game will wrap up what was a five-game road trip for the Flames, who will then return home to take on the New York Islanders at the Saddledome on Saturday afternoon.