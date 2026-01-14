Standout Moments From the Blues’ Shutout Win Over the Hurricanes

The St. Louis Blues played perhaps their best game of the season on Tuesday. On a night where the franchise’s latest Hall of Fame class was honored, the Blues shut out the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-0. This was a win the Blues needed in many ways. It ended a three-game losing streak and helped the team’s goaltending and defense get back on track. Needless to say, in a win this convincing, there are multiple standout elements to look at. Let’s jump right in and take a look.

Killer Instinct

Following a disappointing exit in the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs, general manager Doug Armstrong said the team needed a killer instinct to finish off opponents. He certainly did not mince words on that day:

“We need that killer instinct…you need to take the knife and jam into through their eye and into their brain…”

That is certainly one way to emphasize keeping the foot on the gas pedal. Yet, the Blues have indeed struggled with maintaining momentum this season. From poor second periods to blown leads, the Blues have left points on the ice by failing to finish games.

On Tuesday, the Blues certainly had the killer instinct. The team recorded double-digit shots in two of the three periods. This included ten shots in the third period when they were already up 3-0. While it would have been easy to sit back with the lead, the players kept pressing, generating offensive chances and limiting chances at the other end.

Furthermore, the Blues played perhaps their best second period of the season. The second period has not been kind to the team this season. Coming into Tuesday’s game, the Blues were a minus-25 in the middle frame. However, the Blues rewrote that narrative. They scored all three of their goals, with Nick Bjugstad getting the scoring started with a shorthanded goal.

Nick Bjugstad is congratulated after scoring a short handed goal against the Carolina Hurricanes (Joe Puetz-Imagn Images)

In fact, the Blues managed a shorthanded goal, an even-strength goal, and a power-play goal in the second period. It was a period that the team and fans alike would like to see more of.

Youth Movement

The organization’s youth has been a bright spot amid a frustrating season. They certainly had an impact on the team on Tuesday.

Related: 3 Blues Youngsters Who Are Worth the Excitement

On Bjugstad’s shorthanded goal, Otto Stenberg helped start the rush down the ice by picking up the puck in the defensive zone and finding an open Bjugstad. For Stenberg, it was his sixth assist in his 13th game of the season. Of those six assists, three have been primary assists. This means the young forward is using his eyes and puck-handling to find the open teammate, resulting in goals.

Dalibor Dvorsky got into the action as well, scoring his seventh goal of the season to extend the lead.

21-year-old Jimmy Snuggerud capped off the scoring with a power-play goal, firing a wrist shot off the rush.

Limiting Carolina Scoring Chances

The Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division. They had scored three or more goals in their last seven games. While the Canes did manage 33 shots on goal, the Blues blocked 19 other shot attempts. Furthermore, four players recorded multiple blocked shots. Oskar Sundqvist and Colton Parayko led the Blues with four blocked shots each.

Nathan Walker made a notable play late in the game, preserving the shutout for Joel Hofer. After a misplay gave the Hurricanes an empty net, Walker broke up the scoring chance with his stick.

The Blues had given up four or more goals in their last three games. As such, it was refreshing to see such a strong defensive performance against a good offensive team.

What’s Next?

The Blues will not play until Friday. However, they will remain home to play the Tampa Bay Lightning.