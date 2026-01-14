Pundit Links Oilers to Jets’ Logan Stanley & Luke Schenn

As the Edmonton Oilers try to keep themselves atop the Pacific Division as January rolls along, they have found themselves surrounded by trade rumours as fans and analysts alike are curious about their plans heading toward the 2026 Trade Deadline. After coming up short in the Stanley Cup Final for two straight seasons against the Florida Panthers, the Oilers are trying to finally win their first championship since 1990, and they may have to make some more moves before everyone has confidence in their ability to do so.

One hole that fans see is on the blue line. After bringing in Spencer Stastney and moving Brett Kulak to the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this season, the Oilers have already strengthened their defensive core. However, fans wonder if the team would be better suited to have Ty Emberson as the seventh defender and find someone else moving forward who can create some internal competition, allowing the team to move on from Alec Regula.

In a recent article from Oilers Nation, it was revealed that a popular pundit, David Pagnotta, linked the Oilers to Winnipeg Jets defenders Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn.

If the #Oilers make an addition to their blueline, who could some options be?



I looked into it for @OilersNation https://t.co/rtxFAKqvkk — Tyler Yaremchuk (@tyleryaremchuk) January 13, 2026

In the article, a potential “Ekholm Junior” type of addition was discussed. Tyler Yaremchuk writes: “Pagnotta mentioned two names to me: Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets.”

Logan Stanley, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stanley and Schenn are both pending unrestricted free agents. Schenn is the older of the two, at 36 years old, and had a $2.75 million cap hit. Stanley, who is 27 years old, has a $1.25 million cap hit. Stanley has 14 points through 44 games this season, while Schenn has five points through 31 games.

Neither of them are flashy additions, but the Jets could demand a high price for either player. There had been some rumblings that the Jets would prefer to re-sign them both, but if neither of them is interested in sticking around, the best thing to do is move them for assets instead of losing them for nothing.

Oilers Should Have Stronger Options Elsewhere

The reality is, the Oilers will be aggressive closer to the trade deadline. Right now, they don’t need to rush and overpay just for the sake of making a move. The roster they have now is solid, and if they want to add to it, they need to find the right fit.

Schenn’s veteran presence could be calming and welcome alongside Darnell Nurse, who has struggled this season. Stanley, on the other hand, is a cost-effective defender who may be looking for a massive payday on his next contract. The safe bet with him is that he would be a rental and would test free agency regardless of how the 2025-26 season ends, but neither of the two seems like an ideal option right now.

The Oilers will have some stronger options elsewhere. The San Jose Sharks could be open to parting with Mario Ferraro, the Seattle Kraken may dangle Jamie Oleksiak, and the Philadelphia Flyers may be willing to part with Travis Sanheim. At the end of the day, if the Oilers are going to make a splash, they need to focus on making sure the player they bring in will fit their system, and they’re not adding someone else who will crumble and won’t be helpful in helping the Oilers make another deep playoff run.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.