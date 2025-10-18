Revisiting Spitfires’-Wolves’ 2023 Nick DeAngelis Trade

Windsor Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler hasn’t been one to shy away from trades, even if they’re tough. A deal with the Sudbury Wolves on opening night of their 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season was one of the toughest he’s made but it’s still making a mark on the club.

In 2023-24, the Spitfires were coming off of an “all-in” 2022-23 season that saw disappointment in the playoffs, losing in a historic first-round sweep. Part of the rebuilding process involved sending out veterans for youth and picks in an attempt to still be competitive. It wasn’t always popular, as this trade initially proved, but a deal like this could be effective long-term.

Spitfires Trade DeAngelis to Wolves

Just before the Spitfires headed to Sarnia to take on the Sting in the 2023-24 regular season opener, Bowler made the big move. Here’s how it looked.

To Wolves:

Defenceman Nick DeAngelis

Nick DeAngelis Defenceman Trevor O’Dell

To Spitfires:

Defenceman Conor Walton

Conor Walton Niagara IceDogs’ second-round pick in 2024

second-round pick in 2024 Guelph Storm’s third-round pick in 2025

third-round pick in 2025 Wolves’ sixth-round pick in 2025

sixth-round pick in 2025 Spitfires’ second-round pick in 2026

second-round pick in 2026 Wolves’ 15th-round pick in 2025 (conditional)

Nick DeAngelis, then of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The conditions on the Wolves’ 15th-round pick going to the Spitfires weren’t met. The Wolves kept the pick.

What the Wolves Got

The biggest piece going to the Wolves was the 19-year-old veteran defenceman DeAngelis. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Richmond Hill native was the Spitfires’ second-round pick in 2021 and was coming off a campaign where he had 26 points in 67 games. He was a leader in the room and a very popular player and person. The Wolves were hoping for a long playoff run, and getting his experience was supposed to go a long way.

It helped for the most part. He had just come back from the Columbus Blue Jackets’ camp when the move happened, and that experience paid off. He played 66 games for them, exploding for a career-high 55 points. Unfortunately, they lost in the second round of the playoffs. On the plus side, he returned for an overage (20-year-old) season, earned the alternate captain’s “A”, and had 38 points in 55 games. The production was down for the entire team, but his leadership was heavily leaned on. He has since moved on to the University of New Hampshire.

The other piece going to the Wolves was O’Dell. He was the Spitfires’ seventh-round pick in 2022. While he spent much of the first season in Junior B, he got into 58 games with the Wolves last season, scoring five points. At 6-foot-3, 172 pounds, he uses his size well and has three assists in 10 games this season.

What the Spitfires Got

The goal from Bowler was to “reshuffle the deck”, getting some experience while getting picks for the future. It has worked out pretty well.

Walton was the big piece, literally. At 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, the 19-year-old defenceman has 29 points in 141 games with the Spitfires. However, his bread and butter is his physical game. Whether it’s using his size in front of the net or standing up for teammates without hesitation, he’s become a no-nonsense veteran who’s appreciated on the ice and in the room.

Conor Walton (R) of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The IceDogs’ second-round pick in 2024 became forward Jean-Christoph Lemieux. The 6-foot, 187-pounder was drafted for his ability to combine offence and agitation. He’s not a big player but he uses his size well and gets in opponents’ faces. Last season, he had 19 points in 46 games and he’s added another seven points in eight games this season.

The Storm’s third-round pick became forward Ty Bergeron. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder comes from the Honeybaked system in Michigan. However, just before the Spitfires drafted him, he signed a tender with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). While he attended the Spitfires’ orientation camp in May, he stuck to his commitment and will be playing stateside. It was a gamble by Bowler and could still pay off down the road.

The Wolves’ sixth-round pick in 2025 became defenceman Kaden Rolling. He comes from the Barrie Colts’ AAA program and had a solid showing at training camp this season. While he didn’t make the Spitfires, they’re keeping an eye on him as he plays for the Collingwood Blues Jr. B.

The Spitfires’ got their second-round pick in 2026 back and, so far, Bowler has kept it. If they go for a championship run this season, that could be a major trade piece.

Spitfires Seeing Long-Term Dividends

In a deal like this, both teams ideally find a way to succeed. The Wolves wanted an OHL title, while the Spitfires wanted pieces for the future. It’s worked out well for one club.

The Wolves got plenty of mileage out of DeAngelis as he was an important piece of the defence for two seasons. However, they couldn’t get past the second round of the playoffs, at no fault of DeAngelis, and now they’re rebuilding again.

On the other hand, the Spitfires have hit the nail on the head so far. Walton has become the tough, stay-at-home defenceman that Bowler envisioned, while Lemieux is poised for a breakout season where he puts up points and irritates everyone on the other team. It would have been nice to get Bergeron, but they won’t close the door on him down the road. Rolling also has a chance to get some ice with the club down the road. Plus, the second-round pick could pay off in multiple ways before the next OHL Draft.

While the timing of the trade was very tough for everyone, it’s worked out well for the Spitfires. Bowler hasn’t been shy to make moves and, while this wasn’t a popular one at the time, it’s become a win for the organization.