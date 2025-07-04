Rielly Trade Odds, Hint McDavid Signing & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the latest on trade speculation involving Morgan Rielly? Are the Leafs looking to trade him and if so, for what? Meanwhile, is Connor McDavid working with Edmonton Oilers management to help build a team he’d be willing to sign with? Contract negotiations aren’t underway yet, but the arrows appear to be pointing in the right direction. Finally, how far along are the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard when it comes to contract negotiations?

Unlikely That the Maple Leafs Trade Morgan Rielly

Nick Kypreos of the Real Kyper and Bourne show offered the latest on what he’s hearing regarding trade rumors surrounding Morgan Rielly. He noted, “I would bet the Leafs have had conversations with his representation about possibly moving; the sense that I get is…I wouldn’t say no shot, I’d say, not right now.”

Other reports suggest that the Maple Leafs have no interest in moving the player and are happy with him being on the roster for the 2025-26 season.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Any speculation that the Leafs might be wondering if a trade sending Rielly to the Calgary Flames for Nazem Kadri is just speculation. There is nothing to those rumors. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period did write, “Also on the Leafs, they will continue to peruse the trade market for a top-six winger, preferably someone who can slot on the right side of Auston Matthews.”

Early Hint That McDavid is Closer to Signing With Oilers

During an interview with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now, Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said that conversations with Connor McDavid are ongoing. And, while they don’t talk about his contract extension, they do talk about the team and the roster. McDavid is actively a part of their desire to build a winner. The feeling is that McDavid wouldn’t be so active in the process if he planned to leave.

Bowman also admitted that they do regularly reach out to McDavid’s agent, Judd Moldover. Once the official negotiations begin on a new deal, it’s not believed that the process of getting that deal done will take very long.

One of the things both sides realize is that the Stanley Cup-winning team is not built on July 1. This Oilers team — which admittedly looks weaker than last season’s club — is anything but a finished product. McDavid knows this.

Bedard Extension Talks Are Underway

As per Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson, “He made his thoughts very clear at the end of the season, and subsequently in other interviews, that he’s committed to Chicago and wants to be here long term. And we obviously want him here long term, so there’s mutual agreement there.”

This what Davidson said when asked about the status of talks between the team and superstar Connor Bedard. His entry-level deal is set to expire after the 2025–26 season and Davidson confirmed on Tuesday that discussions are underway.

“I probably don’t want to get too far into it, but we are talking,” Davidson said. “So, I think that’s an indicator of an openness to discuss.”

Bedard also commented on his status with the Blackhawks:

“Whether it’s done next week or during the year or at the end of the year, that doesn’t stress me out too much. Anything can happen, but the relationship with me and the team is really strong.” source – ‘Less is more for Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard as he prepares for his third NHL season’ – Mark Lazerus – The Athletic – 06-25-2025

