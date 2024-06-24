Buffalo Sabres’ 2024 NHL Draft Target: Konsta Helenius

The time for speculation is drawing to an end. The 2024 NHL Draft is nearly here and it is a chance for teams to change the direction of their futures. For the Buffalo Sabres, who have an interesting decision to make with the 11th overall pick, it could be a chance to add another quality prospect to the system.

With names like Carter Yakemchuk, Cole Eiserman, and Beckett Sennecke available, there is no shortage of options. One of the most intriguing possibilities at 11th overall is Finnish center Konsta Helenius.

Assessing Helenius’ Strengths

Not all that long ago, Helenius was considered to be one of the top prospects in the draft. His stock has taken a hit over the last year, but he definitely has the kind of skillset that translates to the NHL level.

Related: Sabres Can Address an Organizational Need with 11th Pick

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, he isn’t the biggest guy on the block. That said, he has built an identity as a hard worker and seemingly never takes a shift off. That kind of attitude and effort are welcome on any team, especially one that has struggled with putting in 60 minutes of effort the way the Sabres have.

Konsta Helenius, Team Finland (Pasi Mennander/FIHA)

Helenius plays a 200-foot game and has a fantastic hockey IQ. He has enough speed to be dangerous in transition but does well in confined spaces as well. He is a possession-driving center that could be a strong two-way option at the NHL level.

There are concerns that he doesn’t have enough in the skating department to be dynamic at the next level. His shot usage isn’t great, either, as he tends to focus on making plays for his linemates more often than not.

What Can Helenius Work On?

Helenius will be punished in scouting reports for two main reasons: his size and his lack of a dominant skill. He may not wow in the way that a top-tier player like Macklin Celebrini or Ivan Demidov does, but he does a lot of the little things right.

The size complaint hasn’t been an issue so far. He shows a bit of feistiness on the boards and even dishes out some solid checks. His high hockey IQ has him in the right position more often than not, which can come in handy when it comes to avoiding punishment. His shot has potential given that he has an accurate, heavy wrister. Being a bit lighter on his feet would be ideal but he is not a bad skater in any sense.

Where Does Helenius Fit With the Sabres?

Helenius offers a lot to a team like the Sabres. Though he doesn’t have the size or the physicality that the Sabres feel is desperately missing, he does fill a need for a two-way playmaking center at the next level. His defensive awareness would definitely be welcome given the overall defensive struggles of the team in years past.

Konsta Helenius, Team Finland (Pasi Mennander/FIHA)

As a smart, playmaking center, Helenius could easily slot in on the second line within the next few years. He has the potential to fit well with finishers like Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson, especially given his ability to create space for himself and his linemates.

Even though he isn’t the biggest player, his feistiness and willingness to engage physically would be welcome. You don’t have to be the biggest dog in the fight to make a team much tougher to play against.

Projecting Helenius’ Career in Buffalo

Helenius would certainly be intriguing if he fell to 11th overall. Many mock drafts have him somewhere in the 9-12 range, though anything can change when draft night comes. He has the potential to be a top-flight center at best and a solid middle-six contributor, at worst.

In Buffalo, Helenius could compete with Dylan Cozens for one of the top center slots. His defensive awareness would make him valuable right from the jump and his willingness to battle may instill confidence in similarly sized players.

In an ideal situation, Helenius could top out at around 70 points or so while serving as a high-end second-line center. If he can work on using his shot more often, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him as a 30-goal scorer at the next level.