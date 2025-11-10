Sabres’ Jiri Kulich to Miss ‘Significant Time’ Due to Blood Clot

Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich will be missing a significant amount of time due to a blood clot, as per head coach Lindy Ruff’s announcement following Monday’s practice. Kulich last suited up for the Sabres in their shootout win against the Washington Capitals. Ruff stated, “It’s related to a blood clot that was found. I’m not gonna go any further into detail, but it’s pretty serious.” For now, Ruff cannot provide a time frame for Kulich’s return and said that his progress will depend upon how things go three to four weeks from now.

Sabres Add Another Injury to a Growing List

This season, Kulich has skated in 12 games, where he tallied five points (three goals and two assists). Ruff also gave updates regarding Zach Benson and Jason Zucker, both of whom did not practice on Monday. Zucker, who missed the last two games, is unlikely to return for the remainder of Buffalo’s four-game stretch on the road. He is currently dealing with a flu-like viral illness. Benson, on the other hand, made advancements regarding his lower-body injury, but is not yet ready to join the team for practice. According to Ruff, the team was still deciding if they should bring him on the road or not.

How Will These Absences Impact the Sabres?

As of this writing, the Sabres are ranked 23rd in conversion rate on the man-advantage. A likely factor in the underwhelming production of the power play is the absence of two of its pieces, namely Benson and Zucker. With the line of Benson-Zucker-Doan-Thompson on the power play, Buffalo has amassed five goals while not allowing a shorthanded goal from their opponents this season. Meanwhile, Thompson is currently without his two most prominent linemates in Benson and Kulich. Jiri Kulich, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)