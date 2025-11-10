3 Keys to a Blue Jackets Victory Over the Oilers

The Columbus Blue Jackets have found themselves in the midst of a three-game losing streak. In all three of the games the Blue Jackets dropped, they had a chance in, and were just a few key moments away from taking control and pulling away.

Looking ahead to tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, a team that the Blue Jackets always struggle with on the road, they need to find a way to take this game and stop the slide. The Blue Jackets historically struggle with the Oilers in Edmonton, with an all-time record of 9-23-2, and more recently, they have lost five of their last six there.

Find a Way to Stay Off Special Teams

One of the biggest deciding factors in tonight’s matchup in Alberta is going to be special teams, and for Columbus, the hope is that they won’t need them. The units for the Blue Jackets both ways have struggled, and specifically, the road penalty kill has not been kind.

The Oilers have an ultra-talented power-play unit, headlined by the pair of future Hall of Famers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton is looking to add and get on the power play early in the game and allow the unit to take over early. Columbus doesn’t want to force Jet Greaves to have to make plays to keep them alive, but rather play with the puck in the offensive zone, and force Edmonton to play reactionary hockey.

Special Teams – November 9 pic.twitter.com/weRgK7YM4B — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 9, 2025

The Blue Jackets’ road power play has been better than the power play at home, believe it or not. Columbus has to find a way to remain disciplined and skate well with a team that just allowed eight even-strength goals against the Colorado Avalanche just a game ago.

If Columbus can stay consistent and keep up the intensity in a five-on-five setting, it bodes well for a winning output in Edmonton to put a halt to the losing streak.

Get to Stuart Skinner Early in the Game

Stuart Skinner has been the center of a ton of offseason chatter every season because of the way he has struggled in playoff games. However, throughout the regular season he has been one of the better goaltenders in the league, but not this season. Skinner has started poorly, and is looking for a big game to bounce back and get off of his heels.

The Blue Jackets have been an offense struggling to find consistent production from more than just their top line in most games. The chance tonight to break through in a big way will loom large over Skinner, but allows players like Kirill Marchenko, Dmitri Voronkov, and Adam Fantilli to get going early and play from ahead.

Team Goaltending – November 9 pic.twitter.com/ITdVmJdU5h — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 9, 2025

For the Blue Jackets, it goes without saying that they need to get pucks on Skinner, and essentially just pepper him early on to make sure he is forced to respond. Offense will come, and the chances will be there to score as well, but the Blue Jackets have to get pucks through to Skinner and force him to make both the easy saves and the extreme ones as well.

If the Blue Jackets’ blue line can play up in the play as well, it will open a lot of chances in the slot for guys who have excelled in those spots. If they can open up that slot, look for guys like Boone Jenner, Miles Wood, and Kent Johnson to have a big game for Columbus.

Don’t Allow a Hot Start to Derail the Game

It seems fairly understandable that the Oilers may begin this game with their hair on fire. Coming off the heels of a 9-1 blowout loss against the Avalanche, the Oilers will need to come out with the mindset of scoring early and often.

Columbus has lately taken a barrage of attacks early in games, especially on the road. They have to find a way to stick in this one and not allow the game to get out of hand after the first period. If the Blue Jackets can match the early energy and the attack of the Oilers, it will bode well and allow Columbus to be active for the key moments in the final stretch of the game.

5v5 xGoals For – November 9 pic.twitter.com/54XGZYfjgH — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 9, 2025

The fact that Columbus can sustain a lot of pressure on teams throughout the full 60 minutes means goals will come, but they have to keep chipping away. The Blue Jackets need to play a full 60 minutes of their style of hockey and sustain an early push from Edmonton.

The law of averages suggests that at the pace Columbus plays, they will score, but they cannot try and beat Edmonton at their own game. If they win the little battles, the three-game skid will end tonight in Edmonton.