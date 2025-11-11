Rangers End Home Slump with 6-3 Win Over Predators

The Nashville Predators took on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10. The Rangers entered the night still searching for their first home win of the season, having scored just six total goals through seven games and being shut out in five of them. Nashville came in 5-8-4. Igor Shesterkin and Juuse Saros got the starts in net. The Rangers finally got their first home win of the season with a 6-2 win over the Predators. But it was a positive night for the Predators, as well, as highly-touted prospect Matthew Wood had a hat trick.

Game Recap

Midway through the first period, Adam Fox made a beautiful pass to Mika Zibanejad, who slipped free up the middle and beat Saros to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. With five minutes left in the period and shots tied, Braden Schneider received the puck in the offensive zone before losing it and tripping Filip Forsberg, sending Nashville to the power play.

Sam Carrick carried the puck down the ice and slid a pass through the slot. The Predators countered the other way and Shesterkin made two great saves, but Wood found the loose puck and tied the game. Just after the goal, the Rangers generated sustained pressure. Vincent Trocheck fed Vladislav Gavrikov, whose shot deflected past Saros to restore the lead.

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Early in the second period, Forsberg held J.T. Miller, giving the Rangers a power-play opportunity. New York struggled to get set up in the zone, but Gabe Perreault made a sharp pass to Alexis Lafreniere, who made a slick move and beat Saros to push the lead to 3-1. It was Perreault’s first NHL point. Midway through the period, Artemi Panarin fired a shot from the point that beat Saros, extending the lead to 4-1. With seconds remaining in the period, Lafreniere found Noah Laba, who set up Will Cuylle to make it 5-1.

Related: Rangers Once Again Have an Ineffective Power Play

In the third, Ozzy Wiesblatt took a two-minute penalty for cross-checking Schneider. The Rangers got nothing going on the power play, and right after it expired, Trocheck was called for holding the stick on Wiesblatt. The Predators converted almost immediately when Steven Stamkos knocked the puck in, but the goal was waved off for a high stick. With 48 seconds left on the Predators’ power play, Will Borgen went off for slashing Wood, giving Nashville a 5-on-3.

Trocheck stepped out of the box and was immediately sent back in for hooking Forsberg, handing the Predators a second 5-on-3. New York killed off Borgen’s minor, but Wood hammered a one-timer from the left faceoff dot to cut the deficit to 5-2. Just after Wood’s goal, Panarin banked a shot off of Justus Annunen’s back, making it 6-2. With 44 seconds left, Wood completed the hat trick, making it 6-3.