Sabres Looking to Win First Game in a Month vs Maple Leafs

The Buffalo Sabres return to home ice Friday night after suffering a tough 6-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, a game highlighted by Patrik Laine’s power-play hat trick.

The Sabres have a tough task against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs but it’s not impossible. Per Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff, the team will be getting back defenseman Rasmus Dahlin but unfortunately will be missing Jordan Greenway for not only this game but also for an extended amount of time as he is set to have surgery, but he is expected to return at some point during the season. Ryan Mcleod also missed Thursday’s practice due to “maintenance”, but he was also listed as questionable for the game.

Jordan Greenway, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

They’ll face the Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. EST. This marks the second meeting between the teams this season; the Maple Leafs secured a 5-3 victory on Dec. 15. The Sabres are eager for redemption as they look to turn the tables just days after their previous matchup.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Preview

The Sabres enter Friday’s game with an 11-17-4 record (26 points) and are mired in a brutal 0-7-3 stretch over their last 10 games. Sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, they are desperate to snap an 11-game losing streak. The Sabres will look to turn things around and notch their first win in a month against their cross-border rivals.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs currently sit with a 20-10-2 record (42 points) and are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Tied for first in the Atlantic Division and just three points behind the Eastern Conference leaders, the Maple Leafs are riding a two-game winning streak. Their recent victories include a 5-3 comeback win over the Sabres on Dec. 15 and another 5-3 win over the Stars on Dec. 18.

Sabres Keys to the Game

Stay Out of the Box

The Sabres’ penalty kill ranks 22nd in the NHL with a 77.4% success rate, and their struggles were evident Tuesday night against Patrik Laine, who dominated on the power play. While the Maple Leafs rank 20th on the power play, they remain dangerous with a unit featuring elite scorer Matthews. Opponents have consistently exploited the Sabres’ weaknesses on special teams, and their inability to adapt has been costly. The solution is simple: stay disciplined and avoid taking penalties, which is the best chance for the Sabres to win.

Win Puck Battles

The Sabres struggle to consistently win puck battles, especially in the corners, which has been a key factor in their recent losses. If they can compete harder and win those battles all over the ice, their chances of winning increase significantly—provided they avoid giving up multiple power-play goals to the same player from the same spot.

Related: Revisiting The Sabres’ Failed 2015 Draft Class

Hustle, passion, and energy are the keys. Winning puck battles is one of the most underrated aspects of the game. In the offensive zone, it creates scoring chances and extends possession. In the defensive zone, it allows for clears, resets, and transitions through the neutral zone. It’s a simple but essential part of success.

Just Win

For crying out loud this team has not won a singular game since before American Thanksgiving. Do whatever it takes to win. Block shots, get in the dirty areas, throw pucks towards the net, be physical, you guys get my point. It does not matter how you win, all that matters is that you win, and this team just needs to see themselves win and I believe better things will come. I would say this is the lowest point for the team but knowing the Sabres they’ll probably reach a new low point soon.

Time is ticking for the team, from the owner Terry Pegula who seems to not care, to the players who still have yet to be held accountable for their poor play. Show the fans some type of hope.

Can the Sabres snap their 11-game losing streak versus their rival the Maple Leafs?