Buffalo Sabres Need to Be All in on Brady Tkachuk

To say that the Buffalo Sabres are at a crossroads would be an understatement. After missing the playoffs for 14 years, the franchise is in “win now” mode like never before. That is why a major trade must happen, and it should be for Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.

If that sounds far-fetched, it is. Trading within the division is a cardinal sin, especially for star players. That said, it isn’t unheard of, and the Sabres must use all the prospects and picks at their disposal to put the team back in the playoffs.

The Biggest Issues With the Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo has three major issues, one of which can be solved in-house: the power play, faceoff circle, and being physically and mentally tougher to play against.

Sabres Power Play

The first problem, hopefully, will be resolved in-house. A change in the coaching staff is the focal point. New-old head coach Lindy Ruff brought in Rochester Americans’ assistant Seth Appert, a key figure in the development of many players on the roster, like Mattias Samuelsson, Jack Quinn, J.J. Peterka, and others.

The Sabres’ power play, which went from one of the best in 2022-23 to 28th (16.6%) this season, must improve. With offensive talents like Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, and Rasmus Dahlin, the power play cannot and should not be a bottom-feeder. Appert should help make that a strength again.

However, adding Tkachuk would boost the array of weapons. He has scored 30 or more goals in the last three seasons, hitting a career-best mark of 37 in 2023-24. With 18 power-play goals the year before, he is a weapon in front of the net, an area where the Sabres lack a definitive presence.

Sabres Must Be Tough to Play Against

Why not get to the core of the issue by letting one of the foundational pieces of the roster summarize this issue – Dylan Cozens, in the wake of a 6-2 December 2023 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, had this to say to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News:

“I think we definitely play way too soft. We’re too easy to play against, and we need a little ‘FU’ in our game. I think we had more of that last year. We’re way too soft this year. I feel like we don’t kill plays. We kind of get bullied and stuff, and we know we need to be way harder to play against. We’re too easy to play against right now.”

There are two ways to solve this problem. Thankfully, the first should come from the coaching change. Ruff is a no-nonsense coach known for getting his players to be accountable. He will light a fire under those who need to be better and tougher to play against. It will start with greater intensity in practice.

The other solution should come from outside the organization. This leads to the ultimate point: the Sabres need to trade for Tkachuk.

Sabres Need to Trade for Brady Tkachuk

There is never a “simple” solution. That said, adding a player like Tkachuk would solve most of these issues. For starters, he is one of the best power forwards in the game. He plays with a combination of physicality and skill like few others in the league.

His presence alone would be a massive boost. He could play anywhere in the top six, contribute on the power play, and play in key situations. His compete level would probably be the best on the team because he never quits and fights through second and third battles.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s getting better in the faceoff circle, but he’s not great. He works to be better as a playmaker, but he plays a complete game. Most of all, he is a leader. He is the kind of player who commands respect.

Tkachuk could be a difference-maker for the Sabres like few others on the roster. He also adds size that the group sorely lacks on the wings, especially in the top six.

What Would it Cost to Land Tkachuk?

All that brings us to the glaring problem/ Llanding Tkachuk would take a monumental effort. Being on a division rival means the Sabres will have to overpay to compete with other potential offers. Even then, it’s a dicey proposition, at best.

Any package starts with the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft. The Sabres have been open about potentially moving it, so that’s not a problem. Given the depth of the prospect pool, foregoing a first-round pick this year isn’t a big deal.

Speaking of that pool, that is where the Sabres can add the greatest value. They have the top prospect pool in the league. They have a young roster full of previous draft picks. In the system, Devon Levi, Jiri Kulich, Noah Ostlund, Matt Savoie, Gavin McCarthy, and others wait in the wings. Realistically, it will cost one or both of Ostlund and Kulich. Possibly another B-prospect.

Then there is a roster player. The names likely to be bandied about will be Peterka, Quinn, Cozens, and Peyton Krebs. Though it would be painful to part with him because he is a natural goal-scorer, Quinn might be enough of an overpay to do it.

Sabres Must Act Now

A package of Quinn, Ostlund, Kulich, and the 11th overall pick would be very hard to turn down. The Senators get an NHL-ready top-six forward, a pair of prospects who may be ready to be everyday players next season, and a top-15 pick. How many other teams can offer that kind of package?

In the end, it probably isn’t likely. General manager Kevyn Adams might not be willing to part with that kind of package for anyone. But now is the time for the Sabres to act. Making the playoffs is the goal, but it shouldn’t be the end game. Landing a player like Tkachuk means being a competitor now and for the foreseeable future. It would be the kind of move that becomes lore in franchise history.